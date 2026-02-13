Associate Sponsors

AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod to reappoint Sanjay Agarwal as MD & CEO

Agarwal first became MD of AU Financiers on February 14, 2008, and subsequently MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank on April 19, 2017, when the institution transitioned into a bank

AU Small
The reappointment for a further period of 3 years is effective April 19, 2026, the bank said in a statement
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:00 PM IST
AU Small Finance Bank, the first SFB in over a decade to receive in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a universal bank, on Friday announced RBI's nod for the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

The reappointment for a further period of 3 years is effective April 19, 2026, the bank said in a statement.

This follows earlier approvals from the Board on October 17, 2025, and shareholders on December 26, 2025, subject to RBI's confirmation, it said.

Agarwal first became MD of AU Financiers on February 14, 2008, and subsequently MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank on April 19, 2017, when the institution transitioned into a bank, it said.

Since then, each of his terms -including the ongoing one from April 19, 2023 to April 18, 2026, has been approved by RBI, it said.

This latest approval marks his third consecutive RBI-sanctioned term post conversion, underscoring long-term stability, strong governance, and regulatory confidence in his leadership, it added.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

