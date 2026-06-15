RBI issues payment system authorisation norms under new master directions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued the Master Directions on Authorisation to Operate a Payment System, bringing together existing guidelines governing payment system operators (PSOs) under a unified regulatory framework.

The directions, which take immediate effect, cover eligibility criteria, authorisation procedures, perpetual validity of licences, voluntary surrender of authorisation and cooling-off requirements for payment system operators.

The central bank said that authorisations granted to new payment system operators will be valid on a perpetual basis. Existing operators may also be granted perpetual validity when their certificates of authorisation come up for renewal, provided they comply with all regulatory requirements and do not face supervisory concerns.

Operators that fail to meet these conditions may be granted one-year renewals until the identified deficiencies are rectified. The directions continue to restrict investments originating from jurisdictions identified by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as non-compliant with anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing standards. Under the revised framework, new investors from such jurisdictions will not be permitted to acquire significant influence in payment system operators. Aggregate voting rights of such investors will remain capped below 20 per cent. The RBI has retained its on-tap authorisation mechanism, allowing entities to apply for payment system licences throughout the year.

Entities seeking authorisation will be required to submit applications through the RBI’s designated portal and comply with capital and net-worth requirements prescribed for specific categories of payment systems. Applicants must also satisfy the regulator’s “fit and proper” criteria relating to integrity, financial soundness, governance standards and management suitability. The master directions additionally set out a detailed process for the voluntary surrender of authorisation. Payment system operators seeking to discontinue operations must first settle all outstanding liabilities owed to customers, merchants, agents and banks. They will also be required to obtain auditor-certified confirmation of such settlements before surrendering their licences.