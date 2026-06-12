RBI's FCNR(B) scheme may help NRIs earn up to 27 per cent returns

According to Macquarie Research, banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are currently offering around 6 per cent on three-year FCNR(B) dollar deposits. "If you assume a 5x leverage then 12 per cent is what you make annually. At 9x leverage you may make 17 per cent," the brokerage said, while noting that not all investors may be able to obtain such high levels of leverage.
The RBI last week allowed banks to mobilise FCNR(B) deposits without maintaining the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirements on such funds until March 2027. It also opened a special swap window under which banks can swap FCNR(B) dollar deposits with the RBI at a fixed rate of 1.5 per cent for up to three years.