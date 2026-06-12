RBI's FCNR(B) scheme may help NRIs earn up to 27 per cent returns

According to Macquarie Research, banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are currently offering around 6 per cent on three-year FCNR(B) dollar deposits. "If you assume a 5x leverage then 12 per cent is what you make annually. At 9x leverage you may make 17 per cent," the brokerage said, while noting that not all investors may be able to obtain such high levels of leverage.