RBI proposes simplified foreign investment rules, seeks public comments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday proposed a principle-based regulatory framework by rationalising provisions, harmonising definitions and simplifying the regulatory architecture to improve clarity and reduce the compliance burden for foreign investors.

The central bank released the draft Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2026, for public consultation on Tuesday, seeking to replace the existing Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. Comments on the draft have been invited until August 31.

A key feature of the proposed framework is the clear demarcation of procedural provisions under FEMA from policy and sector-specific requirements contained in the government's FDI policy. The RBI said the change would improve regulatory coherence and facilitate timely policy changes.