Home / Industry / Banking / RBI tightens norms to check evergreening of loans by lenders through AIFs

RBI tightens norms to check evergreening of loans by lenders through AIFs

This includes companies in which lenders have current exposure such as an investment or a loan or in the past 12 months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said

The tighter rules follow concerns over instances where AIFs were used to mask bad loans. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters MUMBAI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India's central bank on Tuesday barred entities regulated by it, including banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), from investing in alternate investment funds (AIFs) that have investments in existing and recent borrowers.

This includes companies in which lenders have current exposure such as an investment or a loan or in the past 12 months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The tighter rules follow concerns over instances where AIFs, including private credit funds, were used to mask bad loans in the financial system.

RBI said that lenders would need to liquidate their investments in AIFs within 30 days should the fund invest in an existing borrower.

If the regulated entity is unable to do so, they will be required to make 100% provisions on these investments, the RBI added.

In instances where a regulated entity has invested in subordinate units of a fund that follows a 'priority distribution' model, the investment shall be subject to full deduction from the entity's capital, the RBI said.

In the priority distribution model, a fund pays a certain category of investors before the other. Subordinate units are those that have a lower priority for payouts.

The rules are effective immediately.

India's market regulator is investigating cases involving 150 billion to 200 billion rupees ($1.8 billion to $2.4 billion) where AIFs have been misused to circumvent rules, including to mask bad loans, Reuters reported in October.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Rupee bond curve steepens as RBI changes rules for bank investing

FinMin tightens PMLA rules, brings partners with 10% stake under purview

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

Per capita income must go up to become 3rd largest economy: Bandhan Bank MD

RBI receives bids 2.7 times against notified amount at 7-day VRR auction

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Rail would need over 30 bn units of power after full electrification: Govt

Private equity firm Bain Capital sells Rs 3,737 cr stake in Axis Bank

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaAIF industryRBI

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story