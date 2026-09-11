IBBI wants debt resolution professionals to guard against IBC abuse

In the last two months, the disciplinary committee of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) either cancelled or suspended the registrations of nine insolvency professionals for violating their code of conduct and failing in oversight.

On July 3, the committee disqualified an insolvency professional for orchestrating a systemic misuse of the insolvency process across 10 interconnected corporate entities.

Against this backdrop, the regulator’s September 9 circular urging “due diligence by Insolvency Professionals regarding misuse of IBC framework” was a long time coming.

Citing instances such as attempts to mitigate tax liabilities, close or merge companies without regulatory scrutiny and evade investigations, prosecution and penalties under various statutes, IBBI has placed the onus to examine potential misuse of the bankruptcy code and flag the same to tribunals, on insolvency professionals.

Insolvency Professionals will become significantly more cautious in the conduct of corporate debt resolution proceedings, particularly where there are indications of a manipulated insolvency process, according to Sonam Chandwani, managing partner, KS Legal & Associates.

“If the process is abused, everyone except the abuser suffers, and society at large bears the cost,” Sahoo said.

Former IBBI chairman M S Sahoo said that corporate insolvency is a costly and disruptive process in which a company undergoes a painful transition from its existing board of directors to a resolution professional and ultimately to a resolution applicant. Sahoo said that its performance and value may suffer during this transition and since the outcome is binding on all stakeholders, many, including the Government, may have to sacrifice their legitimate dues.

“If the IP also fails to adequately examine questionable transactions involving that bidder or connected parties, the concern shifts from misuse by the stakeholders to whether the administrator of the process has himself compromised genuine competition,” she added.

Chandwani cited an example of a Delhi-based company where the insolvency professional repeatedly rejected or disqualified competing bidders on technical grounds while allowing one bidder to progress.

Policy experts, however, have reservations about the effectiveness of IBBI’s move on two grounds. First, insolvency professionals may not have the wherewithal and the specialised training to conduct inquiries and investigations. Second, in some cases, they themselves may be involved in malpractice.

“The regulator’s message is clear: an insolvency professional cannot remain a passive administrator where the circumstances indicate that the insolvency process is being engineered for an improper purpose,” said Chandwani.

“Misuse of the insolvency process has been coming up more and more often in recent years, and the courts have already dealt with a fair number of cases where companies or creditors tried to bend the IBC to serve purposes it was never meant for,” said Piyush Agrawal, Partner, AQUILAW.

IBC practitioners also pointed out that the Code does not contain a specific provision dealing with “misuse” of the insolvency framework. This, they said, raises questions about whether the National Company Law Tribunal may have jurisdiction in this matter.