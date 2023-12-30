Home / Industry / Banking / Sitharaman meets heads of public sector banks, reviews performance

Sitharaman meets heads of public sector banks, reviews performance

Issues related to fraud and wilful defaulters and progress on the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) also came up for discussion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman meets with heads of public sector banks in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Saturday held a meeting with heads of public sector banks and reviewed their financial performance.

During the meeting, concerns related to cyber security and the risks on the financial sector were discussed, sources said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Issues related to fraud and wilful defaulters and progress on the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) also came up for discussion, they said.

This is the probably last full review meeting before the presentation of Budget 2024-25 and general elections later next year.

On the performance front, PSU banks have earned a net profit of about Rs 68,500 crore during the first six months of the current financial year.

During 2022-23, it said banks' balance sheets grew at a healthy pace, with both deposits and credit growth accelerating.

The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) fell to a decade low of 3.9 per cent at the end of March 2023 and further to 3.2 per cent in September.

As per the report, the improvement in asset quality of banks that began in 2018-19 continued during 2022-23. The GNPA ratio stood at 3.2 per cent in the April-September period of the current fiscal.

NARCL, a government entity, was incorporated in 2021 with a majority stake held by Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and the balance by private banks. Canara Bank was the sponsor bank.

It is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as an asset reconstruction company under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry held a review meeting with heads of PSBs and asked them to monitor all cases, especially the top 20 Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code cases as part of the management of their bad assets.

During a meeting with managing directors and CEOs of PSBs, Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi asked them to review the top 20 cases monthly for their resolution.

Also Read

Reliance ARC challenges Vidarbha Industries Swiss Challenge process

Only govt should do food certification, not NGOs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Bandhan Bank to transfer housing finance NPAs to asset reconstruction co

Credgenics launches debt recovery platform for asset reconstruction firms

Banks write off Rs 14.56 trn NPAs in last nine financial years: Centre

Banks bid Rs 3 trn against notified amount of Rs 1.25 trn in VRR auction

RBI extends payments infrastructure development fund scheme till 2025

Banks raise over Rs 1 trn through CDs in Dec amid liquidity crunch

Bank credit to industry slows to 6.1%, services sector sees growth: RBI

Not mandatory for banks, NBFCs to raise green funds, RBI clarifies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance Ministrycentral governmentpublic sector banks PSBs

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story