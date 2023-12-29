Home / Industry / Banking / Bank credit to industry slows to 6.1%, services sector sees growth: RBI

Bank credit to industry slows to 6.1%, services sector sees growth: RBI

The retail loans growth decelerated to 18.6 per cent in November 2023 from 19.9 per cent a year ago due to moderation in credit growth to housing

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
The pace of bank credit to the industrial sector declined sharply to 6.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November 2023 from 13.0 per cent in November 2022. However, the growth on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in November in the current financial year (FY24) was slightly higher at 4.9 per cent compared to 4.4 per cent in the same period last year, Reserve Bank of India data showed.

RBI in a statement said among major industries, credit growth to basic metal & metal products, food processing, and textiles accelerated in November 2023 as compared with the same month last year. The loans to engineering, chemicals & chemical products, and infrastructure decelerated. Based on size, the large industries saw growth of 3.6 per cent in November 2023 from 10.3 per cent a year ago. The pace reduction was sharp for medium-sized industry 12 per cent from 27.9 per cent in November 2022 and the decline was moderate for the micro and small industry segment at 17.2 per cent from 19.5 per cent a year ago.

RBI said credit to the services sector grew by 21.9 per cent Y-o-Y in November 2023 as compared with 21.3 per cent a year ago. Within the services sector, the credit growth to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) tapered down to 21.5 per cent Y-o-Y in November 2023 from 32.4 per cent a year ago.

The retail loans growth decelerated to 18.6 per cent in November 2023 from 19.9 per cent a year ago due to moderation in credit growth to housing. The pace of housing loans was 15 per cent Y-o-Y in November 2023 from 16.6 per cent a year ago. The credit card segment showed an uptick at 34.2 per cent Y-o-Y in November 2023 from 25.8 per cent a year ago. The other personal loans, which have substantial elements of unsecured loans, moderated at 21.7 per cent from 24.0 per cent a year ago. RBI has already flagged concern on the rapid pace of unsecured credit, including credit cards, and hiked risk weights for such exposures.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities accelerated to 18.2 per cent in November 2023 from 14.0 per cent a year ago, it added.

Meanwhile, according to RBI data in the weekly statistical supplement, the bank credit expanded by 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y as of December 15, 2023, down from 17.4 per cent a year ago. The deposit growth showed improvement with 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth from 9.4 per cent a year ago.

Topics :Bank creditRBIRBI PolicyNBFCsCredit cards

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

