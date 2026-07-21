Strong response to RBI's swap scheme prompts $60-70 bn inflow forecasts

Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital, said FCNR(B) deposits are not “cheap deposit” for banks. “The RBI only takes care of the principal. So, for a bank that is offering 6 per cent, the effective cost, including the interest swap cost, is 6.5 per cent or more, and that goes up further on insurance. Today, one-to-three-year retail term deposit money is coming at 6.5 per cent,” he said. The main advantage is that banks do not have to maintain cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio against FCNR(B) deposits, making them attractive if lenders have profitable deployment opportunities, he added.