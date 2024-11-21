Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / UPI 123 Pay: RBI extends transaction limits- Here are key changes

UPI 123 Pay: RBI extends transaction limits- Here are key changes

UPI 123Pay facilitates digital payments on feature phones, enabling users to access UPI services without an internet connection. It supports four payment methods

UPI
UPI (Photo: Shutterstock)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On October 9, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the transaction limit for UPI 123Pay from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Following this, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) issued a circular instructing banks and service providers to ensure compliance with the updated limits.
 
What is UPI 123Pay?
 
UPI 123Pay facilitates digital payments on feature phones, enabling users to access UPI services without an internet connection. It supports four payment methods:
>IVR numbers
>Missed calls
>OEM-embedded apps

More From This Section

Centre revises PLI scheme for directors, senior executives of PSBs

Premium

Finance ministry directs major PSBs to fast-track re-KYC verification

Attracting and retaining talent remains key concern in banking: KPMG Report

Govt planning to sell stakes in 4 state-run banks to comply with Sebi norms

Banks urge RBI for boards' workload mgmt, flag cyber security concerns

>Sound-based technology
 
Implementation timeline
 
Although the updated transaction limits are effective immediately, the NPCI has set January 1, 2025, as the final deadline for banks, public sector banks (PSBs), and service providers to implement the necessary changes.
 
Key changes to be implemented by Jan 1, 2025:
 
Increased transaction limit: UPI 123Pay’s transaction limit will officially rise from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.
 
Aadhaar OTP Onboarding: Aadhaar OTP will be mandated for onboarding users in UPI 123Pay transactions.
 
Transaction tagging
 
A new purpose code (86) is introduced for UPI 123Pay transactions. All financial and non-financial transactions must include this code in the purpose = " " tag.
The previous initiation mode (31) will no longer be valid.
 
UPI Numeric ID Mapper Integration: Members must integrate with the UPI numeric ID mapper to enable UPI number functionality.
 
UPI Lite wallet updates 
In addition to UPI 123Pay changes, RBI also increased limits for UPI Lite wallets:
Wallet balance limit: Raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.
Per-transaction limit: Increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.
 
Why these changes matter
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted UPI’s transformative role in India’s financial ecosystem, making digital payments more accessible and inclusive. The updated limits aim to foster further innovation and encourage broader adoption of UPI-based solutions.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paytm launches UPI International, enables cashless payments abroad

Premium

Bima Stack promises seamless insurance claims, better access for all

GenWise launches UPI payments for senior citizens with secure interface

UP amends incentive policy to attract foreign investors for equity

E-commerce sites record Rs 1 tn in sales; non-metros drove festive shopping

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaUPI transactionsUPIBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story