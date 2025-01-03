New Year sees a 'spirited' start as liquor sales surge in several states

Kerala saw a surge in liquor sales during the final days of 2024, with Rs 712.96 crore worth of alcohol sold in the last 10 days of the year. New Year’s Eve in Kerala was particularly lively with liquor sales touching Rs 108 crore, while on Christmas Eve alcohol worth Rs 97.42 crore was sold through the Kerala State Beverages (M&M) Corporation Ltd.

The Palarivattom Ravipuram outlet in Kochi recorded the highest sales, reaching Rs 92.31 lakh on New Year’s Eve. Other notable sales included Thiruvananthapuram Powerhouse Road at Rs 86.65 lakh, Edappally Kadavanthra at Rs 79.98 lakh, Kollam Kavanad Ashram at Rs 79.20 lakh, and Chalakudy at Rs 75.11 lakh.

Noida records Rs 14 crore liquor sales

New Year’s Eve celebrations across Noida, Greater Noida, and parts of Gautam Budh Nagar district saw total liquor sales worth Rs 14 crore. A total of 117,000 litres of ‘English liquor’ and 140,000 litres of country liquor were sold on December 31, alongside 82,000 litres of beer, despite the cold wave.

This figure was nearly 27 per cent more than the Rs 11 crore liquor sales clocked on Dec 31, 2023. Liquor shops were permitted to stay open an extra hour to accommodate the demand. Sales of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) rose to 120,000 litres compared to 98,000 litres the previous year. Compared to 75,000 litres sold in 2023, beer consumption increased by 9.3 per cent to 82,000 litres.

Andhra Pradesh records Rs 200 cr liquor sales

On New Year’s Eve, liquor sales worth Rs 200 crore were recorded in Andhra Pradesh. During this period, daily liquor sales, which average Rs 80 crore, more than doubled. The rise in sales was credited to the state government’s relaxed norms, the festive atmosphere and the extended hours. According to state excise officials, over 60 lakh liquor bottles and 18 lakh beer bottles were consumed in just 14 hours. The Andhra Pradesh government had allowed liquor shops and bars to remain open for extended hours to meet the rising demand.