Tech giants Infosys, TCS among top 5 global H1-B visa beneficiaries

The contentious debate in the US on stiffening H-1B visa rules, if implemented, will adversely impact US technology (tech) giants and India’s three leading information technology (IT) companies — Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCLTech — more than other home-grown tech players.

These companies, including Wipro, Tech Mahindra (TechM), L&T Technology Services, LTIMindtree, and Hexaware Technologies, have a much smaller share of the temporary visas granted by the US government.

Infosys, TCS, and HCLTech, together with Cognizant — founded in India but headquartered in the US — have collectively accounted for more than 41 per cent of the H-1B visa beneficiaries approved until September 30 to the top 10 companies of the programme.

The rest, and the larger portion of the visas, were secured by US tech companies, including Amazon.com (Amazon), Microsoft Corporation, Google, Meta Platforms (Meta), Apple Inc., and IBM, based on data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. A bitter battle has broken out in the US between President-elect Donald Trump and Tesla’s Elon Musk, who are defending the H-1B visa, and leading MAGA (Make America Great Again) proponents, who want US tech companies to hire more Americans. Indian IT companies Infosys and TCS have each been issued more H-1B visas than US tech giants Meta, Microsoft, and Apple individually. Infosys has been granted more H-1B visas than search giant Google.

Based on the data, Infosys is ranked No. 2 in terms of the highest number of H-1B visas granted this year, at 8,140, second only to an Amazon company, which was granted 9,265. The three IT companies — Infosys, TCS (5,272 visas), HCLTech United States (2,953), and Cognizant (6,321 H-1B visas) — are on the top 10 list. In contrast, Wipro, TechM, L&T Technology Services, LTIMindtree, Mphasis, and Hexaware have collectively been issued only 6,606 H-1B visas, far fewer than the number granted to Infosys alone by the US government. However, US tech companies have secured a significant share of the visas. Amazon has collectively, through various companies, obtained a substantial 14,658 visas. Other US companies — Meta (4,844 H-1B visas), Microsoft (4,725), Apple (3,173), and Accenture (2,157) — are also key beneficiaries. Even Tesla is an important player, landing 1,767 H-1B visas.