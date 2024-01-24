542 enforcement actions in 2023 for various violations, says DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said it took 542 enforcement actions, including against airlines and personnel, last year, which was 77 per cent higher than similar actions taken in 2022.

As many as 5,745 surveillance activities were carried out by the regulator last year which was also an all-time high as part of enhanced oversight efforts.

"Significant enforcement actions for the year 2023 included suspension of Approved Training Organisation of Air India and financial penalties on airlines like Air India, Air Asia, IndiGo and SpiceJet for various non-compliances.

"Enforcement Actions were also taken on erring pilots/cabin crew, ATCOs, non-scheduled airlines, flying training organisations and aerodrome operators," the regulator said in a release.

According to the release, DGCA conducted 5,745 surveillance activities -- 4,039 planned surveillance activities, 1,706 spot checks and night surveillance -- which was an all-time high.

"This marked a notable increase of 26 per cent of surveillance activities compared to the year 2022... consequent to the findings of the surveillance conducted, enforcement action on non-compliant personnel, airlines, and other operators was taken.

"A total of 542 enforcement actions were taken in the year 2023 witnessing a 77 per cent increase as compared to the 305 enforcement actions carried out for the year 2022," it added.