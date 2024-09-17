70% of employees unhappy at work, 54% looking to quit, finds report

A recent report by Happiest Places to Work has revealed that 70 per cent of the Indian workforce is dissatisfied with their jobs.

The report, quoted in a Financial Express report, also highlights that despite belonging to the same age group, individuals experience widely varying levels of happiness, suggesting that factors like work culture, environment, and personal circumstances play a significant role in influencing workplace satisfaction.

Gender, regional differences in happiness

The study identifies noticeable gender and geographical disparities in happiness levels. Women in the eastern and central regions report higher levels of job satisfaction, while men in the northern region are considerably happier. Among various industries, the Fintech sector is ranked as the happiest, with the Real Estate sector emerging as the least satisfied.

“This report provides valuable insights into the current state of workplace happiness in India. The stark differences across demographics and industries serve as a wake-up call for organisations to focus on employee well-being,” said Namrata Tata, director at Happiest Places to Work.

Employees looking to jump the ship



The report also reveals that 54 per cent of employees are considering leaving their current jobs. A lack of personal fulfilment and inadequate support systems are thought to be key factors behind this trend. However, employees who are encouraged to pursue personal interests within a supportive work environment are 60 per cent less likely to leave their jobs.

Commenting on the report, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, “The report highlights an essential fact: happier employees are more productive, more engaged, and more committed to their organisations.”

Millennials appear particularly vulnerable to job changes, with 59 per cent considering a move. Additionally, 63 per cent of employees report difficulties in teamwork due to conflicts, and 62 per cent struggle to express their views openly, the report concluded.