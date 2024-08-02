TVS Mobility, Mitsubishi Corp sign deal for employee exchange programme

TVS Mobility India, the holding company for businesses managed by the T S Rajam family, has signed an agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation (MC Japan), which has a network of around 1,700 group companies globally, for an employee exchange programme.

MC Japan will host employees from TVS Mobility and train them in automotive and mobility sectors, covering inspection in auctions and service mechanics. TVS Mobility India will host MC Japan employees, providing them insights in digital deployment in the aftermarket business and supporting the growth of an independent aftermarket. Employees younger than 45 and who have more than three years of service with TVS Mobility Group and Mitsubishi Corporation are eligible for the exchange programme. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The TVS Mobility Mitsubishi Employee Exchange Program (TMMEEP) will foster mutual growth and innovation, facilitate "cross-learning", enhance skills, and share domain knowledge and business management expertise, said a statement. It aims to train the new leaders of the two organisations.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Mitsubishi Corporation as there is a huge scope to address skill gaps and share best practices between the two organisations. Further, this platform will enable us to leverage our synergies and identify mutually beneficial projects and initiatives, which could be explored through this two-way cooperation. I am sure this programme, through cross-learning, will propel both companies to achieve greater heights and collaborative success,” said R Dinesh, director, TVS Mobility Group.

"We are pleased to expand our mobility business in the Indian market together with the TVS Mobility Group, which has a long history, a proven track record, and is trusted by customers," said Wakabayashi, executive vice-president and mobility group chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Corporation. He uses a single name.

"With this mutual personnel exchange programme, we hope that employees of both companies will not only acquire skills, know-how, and expertise, but also gain a deeper understanding of each other's cultures, contributing to the development of both companies and the enhancement of Japan-India relations over the long term," he said.