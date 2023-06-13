Home / Industry / News / 71% Indian professionals seek to eliminate workplace jargon: Report

71% Indian professionals seek to eliminate workplace jargon: Report

About 71 per cent of professionals in India want to eliminate or reduce the use of workplace jargon, a new report showed on Tuesday

IANS New Delhi
71% Indian professionals seek to eliminate workplace jargon: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

About 71 per cent of professionals in India want to eliminate or reduce the use of workplace jargon, a new report showed on Tuesday.

According to a report by LinkedIn and Duolingo, specific jargon that Indians find most confusing in the workplace, with "keep me in the loop" taking the title of most confusing, a term that means "keeping someone informed or updated on a topic".

The other confusing terms include "take offline" (to discuss something away from a virtual to an in-person setting), "win-win situation" (results that are favourable for all the parties involved) and "core competency" (capabilities that are one's defining strength).

"Through this survey, we aim to inform individuals about the various corporate jargon, and its implications and highlight the significance of workplace communication in fostering a more conducive work environment," said Karan Kapany, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo.

About 8 in 10 Indian professionals (81 per cent) believe that workers with a better understanding of workplace jargon can get ahead at work (promotions, raises, etc.) more so than those who struggle to understand workplace terms.

Moreover, the report said that a disproportionate amount of remote (88 per cent) and hybrid (81 per cent) workers struggle with confusion around workplace jargon, as compared to those who work onsite (74 per cent).

Around 78 per cent of Indian professionals feel that jargon is overused in the workplace, with 34 per cent saying they use it all the time and it's part of their vocabulary.

Nearly 1 in 3 (30 per cent) Indian professionals often feel overwhelmed by jargon, saying they feel like their colleagues are speaking in a language they don't understand.

Further, the report mentioned that Gen Z (60 per cent) and Millennials (63 per cent) are the most confused by jargon, having misunderstood or misused it at their workplace.

"Linguistic habits and preferences vary greatly in India and across the world. So, when you're working with teams that have different functions, are spread across borders, or come from diverse cultures, it's crucial to use simpler and more inclusive language so there's less or no room for misinterpretation," said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Managing Editor.

Nearly 37 per cent of professionals said figuring out the meaning of jargon in their workplace made them feel left out of conversations.

--IANS

shs/vd

Also Read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Shell, Microsoft join hands to provide digital skills to non-IT students

Workplace imbalance hurting, expect employee engagement in 2023: Experts

Good way to keep healthy is to practice yoga even at workplace: PM Modi

For over 30 mn Indians, entire world is a workplace: EAM S Jaishankar

TRAI directs telcos to deploy AI system to crack down on spam messages

Leasing of warehousing space at record 51.32 mn sq ft in FY23: Report

Demand for warehouses in India reached record high in 2022-23: Report

Led by IT sector, 84% Indian firms want to hire people with green skills

US cos have made contributions to India's progress: USIBC's Atul Keshap

Topics :workplacebusiness jargons

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story