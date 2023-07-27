Home / Industry / News / 83% of Indian card users want travel rewards, personalised experiences

83% of Indian card users want travel rewards, personalised experiences

Collinson's Report on what keeps customers engaged and loyal to brands across Asia Pacific finds that Indian consumers seek hyper-personalised, elevated experiences

BS Web Team New Delhi
Airport lounge

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The use of payment cards while travelling with the expectation of earning and redeeming points to unlock special rewards and benefits is a growing trend observed among Indian travellers.

Collinson, a global provider of airport experiences, loyalty, and customer engagement solutions, has released its comprehensive research report titled "The New Rules of Engagement: Customer Expectations Revealed" for the Asia Pacific region. The report, based on insights from 4,750 respondents across ten markets in Asia Pacific, sheds light on evolving consumer expectations in the "Customer Experience Era".

This report found that a significant 76 per cent of Asia Pacific consumers believe that the experiences provided by brands are equally essential as the products or services they offer. Consumers are forming the new "C-suite," and they now seek hyper-personalised communication (74 per cent), anticipatory services (67 per cent), and emotional connections (68 per cent) with their preferred brands, making customer experience a top priority.

Preference towards payment cards

When it comes to travel, the report found that four out of five consumers in Asia Pacific are more likely to use payment cards that offer travel-related rewards or benefits for their travel expenses. India at 83 per cent showed the highest inclination towards such cards in the Asia Pacific region after Malaysia at 84 per cent. Other countries with a high inclination towards cards include Vietnam (82 per cent), Thailand (81 per cent), Mainland China, and Hong Kong SAR (both 80 per cent).

Moreover, programmes offering the ability to redeem travel-related rewards and benefits are also highly appealing to nine out of ten consumers. This was especially observed in Vietnam at 97 per cent, followed by Malaysia at 94 per cent, Thailand at 94 per cent, India at 90 per cent, and China at 89 per cent.

Travel-related rewards

Travel-related rewards and benefits have become a significant opportunity for financial service brands to drive commercial success. As global travel resumes, Indian consumers rank airport lounge access as a highly desirable travel-related reward. This is followed by access to airport transit hotels and airport parking, respectively.

Access to airport lounges made Indian travelers feel more valued (59 per cent), and rewarded (57 per cent) and built a sense of loyalty to the brand (54 per cent).

The report also found that particularly those travellers who took ten or more trips per year valued experiences over financial rewards. They were also members of twice as many customer engagement and loyalty programmes compared to less frequent travellers and were three times more likely to engage with digital and ESG-linked rewards and benefits.

Indian consumers also showed a preference for digital engagement with brands through mobile apps (66 per cent), email (54 per cent), website (51 per cent), and social media (48 per cent).

Age-wise preferences

Across Asia Pacific travellers, there was also a notable difference between different generations and their preferences when it came to the type of rewards and benefits they found most appealing.

While Millennials, Gen X and Boomers all ranked "access to airport lounge" as the most desirable travel benefit, Gen Z ranked it second after "access to airport transit hotels", which was ranked second by the older generations.

The younger two, Gen Z and Millennials preferred "access to gaming lounge" over 'complimentary food & beverages in airports" and airport parking, ranking it the third most desirable reward. Gen X placed "complimentary food & beverages in airports" third, and Boomers prefered airport parking in Asia Pacific.
 

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Fintech Stripe debuts charge card program in US; soon to launch in UK, EU

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Missed PAN-Aadhaar deadline? All the transactions that you can't do now

From SGST waivers to cheaper land, EVs rev up states' policy wars

Trai repeals regulation on quality of dial-up and leased internet service

Sales of luxury homes in India rose 130% in January-June period: CBRE

Global gaming firms running 'no GST' ads to lure Indians to their platforms

TRAI disconnected 32,000 spamming telemarketers in 2022, double of 2021

Topics :Indian consumersIndian travellersBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story