Trai repeals regulation on quality of dial-up and leased internet service

The regulation covered all basic services operators and internet service providers which included BSNL, MTNL, and VSNL

BS Web Team New Delhi
Trai had notified the regulation on the quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service in December 2001

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) issued Trai Repealing Regulations, 2023 on July 25, 2023. This decision repeals the Regulation on quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service, 2001 (4 of 2001).

Trai had notified the regulation on the quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service in December 2001. The regulation covered all basic services operators and internet service providers which included BSNL, MTNL, and VSNL.

The purpose of the regulation

The regulation regarding the quality of service parameters was put in place to ensure customer satisfaction by setting network performance-related norms. Consequently, network providers were required to achieve specified dimensioning in their network, measure the quality of service from time to time and protect the interest of their subscribers.

These regulations were introduced at a time when dial-up service was the only service that could facilitate low-speed internet. As time has passed, telecommunication networks have advanced. This includes both wired and wireless networks which can provide high-speed broadband services xDSL, FTTH, LTE, and 5G technologies.

As things stand, leased line access services are generally offered by internet gateway service providers which have an ISP license to enterprises, which is a service level agreement (SLA) based service. Since it is an SLA-based service, the agreement among the contracting parties has sufficient arrangements to ensure the quality of service.

Thus, the regulation on the quality of service of dial-up and leased line internet access service, 2001 is no more relevant.

It is because of this reason that the government has decided to do away with the Trai Repealing Regulations.

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Next Story