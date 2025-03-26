AI advances and layoffs: Is the white-collar job market shrinking?

Noam Scheiber

When Starbucks announced last month that it was laying off over 1,000 corporate employees, it highlighted a disturbing trend for white-collar workers: Over the past few years, they have seen a steeper rise in unemployment than other groups, and slower wage growth. It also added fuel to the debate: Are the recent job losses merely a temporary development? Or do they signal something irreversible?

After sitting below 4 per cent for more than two years, the US unemployment rate has topped that threshold since May.

Economists say that the job market remains strong by historical standards and that much of the recent weakening appears connected to the economic impact of the pandemic. Companies hired aggressively amid surging demand, then shifted to layoffs once the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates.

But amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and Trump’s targeting of federal agencies some wonder if a permanent decline for knowledge work has begun.

To date, few industries epitomise the shift of the last few years better than the making of video games, which began a boom in 2020 as couch-bound Americans sought out new forms of entertainment. The industry hired aggressively before reversing course and embarking on a period of layoffs.

That same year, a unionisation trend that had begun with lower-paid quality assurance testers spread to better-paid workers like game producers, designers and engineers at firms that make the hit games Fallout and World of Warcraft.

At Bethesda Game Studios, which is owned by Microsoft and makes Fallout, workers said they unionised partly because they were alarmed by rounds of layoffs at the company in 2023 and 2024 and felt that a union would give them leverage in a softening labor market.

Unemployment in finance and related industries, while still low, rose by a quarter from 2022 to 2024, as rising interest rates slowed demand for mortgages and companies sought to become leaner.

Last fall, Wells Fargo laid off a quarter of the 45 employees on its conduct management intake team, which reviews accusations of company misconduct against customers and employees.

Atif Rafiq, the author of a book on corporate strategy who has held senior positions at McDonald’s and Amazon, said many companies were seeking to emulate Amazon’s model of building cross-functional teams that reduce barriers between workers with different expertise, like coding and marketing. In the process, they may discover redundancies and undertake layoffs.

Brian Niccol, Starbucks CEO, cited a goal of “removing layers and duplication and creating smaller, more nimble teams.” Nissan offered a similar rationale.

Hiring rates have slowed more for jobs requiring a college degree than for other jobs, according to ADP Research. Some economists say these trends may be short term in nature and little cause for concern on their own. Lawrence Katz, a labor economist at Harvard, noted that the uptick in unemployment for college-educated workers was only modestly larger than the increase in unemployment overall, and that unemployment for both groups remained low by historical measures.

The gap in wages between those with a college degree and those without one grew steadily beginning in 1980, but flattened during the past 15 years, though it remains high.

The flattening may partly reflect the fact that there are more college-educated workers for employers to choose from, as college attendance has increased. But some economists argue that it reflects employers’ reduced need for college graduates — for example, fewer jobs like bookkeeping as information technology has become more sophisticated. Such jobs don’t necessarily require a college degree but were often attractive to graduates because they once paid them a relatively high wage. And AI could reduce that need further by increasing the automation of white-collar jobs. In the near term, many tech executives and their investors appear to see AI as a way to trim their staffing.

A recent academic paper found that software developers who used an AI coding assistant improved a key measure of productivity by more than 25 per cent, and that the productivity gains appeared to be largest among the least experienced developers. The result suggested that adopting A.I. could reduce the wage premium enjoyed by more experienced coders, since it would erode their productivity advantages over novices.

Mert Demirer, an M.I.T. economist who was a co-author of the paper, said in an interview that a software developer’s job could change over the longer term, so that the human coder became a kind of project manager overseeing multiple A.I. assistants. In that case, wages could rise as the human became more productive. And A.I. could end up expanding employment among coders if cheaper software led to even greater demand.

Still, at least in the near term, many tech executives and their investors appear to see A.I. as a way to trim their staffing. A software engineer at a large tech company who declined to be named for fear of harming his job prospects said that his team was about half the size it was last year and that he and his co-workers were expected to do roughly the same amount of work by relying on an A.I. assistant. Overall, the unemployment rate in tech and related industries jumped by more than half from 2022 to 2024, to 4.4 per cent from 2.9 per cent.

Then there are Mr. Trump’s attempts to remake the federal government, which have so far resulted in job losses and hiring freezes for federal employees and employees at universities and other nonprofits that rely on government funding. Johns Hopkins University, which relies heavily on federal research funding, announced this month that it was laying off 2,000 workers worldwide as a result of Mr. Trump’s cuts.

Professor Katz of Harvard noted that a larger portion of college-educated workers depended on the federal government for their jobs than other groups, either directly or through the funding of nonprofits. “What appears to be a major contraction of spending on science and research, on education, by the government — that is going to potentially have a very large impact,” he said.

“The overall unemployment rate for college graduates doesn’t look particularly elevated,” he added. “But it may be in the next six months.”