AI data centres to add 26.3 GW to India's power demand by FY32: Govt

India’s power demand from artificial intelligence (AI) data centres is expected to rise to 26.3 GW by 2031–32, the Union government said on Monday.

In a written reply to Parliament, Minister of State (MoS) for Power Shripad Naik said, “An additional load of 26.3 GW from artificial intelligence data centres is projected by 2031–32, which is expected to be integrated into the grid and primarily served by renewable energy capacity.”

This estimate is nearly double the government's previous projection made in March this year, when the power ministry said electricity demand from data centres could reach 13.56 GW by FY32.

To meet the growing electricity demand, the power ministry is building transmission infrastructure in a phased manner and adding generation capacity, including renewable energy, Naik said. India's data centre expansion The government's revised projection comes as Indian conglomerates and global technology companies accelerate investments in AI-ready data centre infrastructure across the country. Last week, HCLTech signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarvam AI to build a $1.5 billion AI data centre in Odisha. Global technology companies are also scaling up their presence in India, with Google building a $15 billion AI data centre hub in Visakhapatnam and Microsoft committing $3 billion to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in the country.