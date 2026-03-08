AI puts India's office market back to work with rising tech space demand

Peush Jain, MD, commercial leasing and advisory at Anarock Group, highlighted that many large tech and global capability centre (GCC) expansions — such as those by L&T Technology Services, LTM, and global Cloud and search majors — involve AI and engineering hubs in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Flexible (flex) operators have also signed AI platforms such as Asper.ai and Eightfold AI for mid-sized office blocks. WeWork India, IndiQube, Table Space, Incuspaze and other flex operators are reporting numerous agreements — usually for 50 to 700 seats — with AI-first startups in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, Jain added.

Real estate consultants say the broader office market is already seeing the effects of rising AI investments. Arvind Nandan, MD of research and consulting at Savills India, said much of the demand is being driven not only by pure-play AI startups but also by tech firms and GCCs building AI and advanced analytics. India’s office market recorded gross absorption of 75.2 million square feet (msf) in 2025, with tech occupiers accounting for about 34 per cent of leasing activity. GCCs absorbed around 28 msf, representing nearly 38 per cent of total leasing, he said. Many GCCs are shifting their focus towards specialised roles in AI, analytics, Cloud computing, and product engineering.