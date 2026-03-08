Semaglutide generics may expand prescribing but raise dropout risks

“Before the launch of an innovator molecule, multinational corporations (MNCs) typically spend more than half a year on scientific education of speciality and super-speciality doctors about the disease, patient profiling and education,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack.

However, she added that this level of engagement is often lost when CPs and GPs begin prescribing following the launch of branded generics. “This can lead to a potentially higher rate of dropouts if patient profiling and monitoring are not done adequately,” she said.

Experts say that while the introduction of branded generics is likely to accelerate volumes for GLP-1 agonists, value growth may moderate because of price erosion. “Branded generics typically come at one-third to one-fifth the price of innovators and can increase monthly sales two-three times in the initial three-four months. Although many players enter the segment, it is usually the top three or four companies that capture most of the opportunity created by the patent expiry,” Sapale said.