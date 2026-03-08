Semaglutide generics may expand prescribing but raise dropout risks

She added that while prices decline, the pool of eligible patients remains broadly unchanged.
In November last year, Novo Nordisk initiated a 37 per cent price cut for Wegovy, its injectable semaglutide drug. As a result, Wegovy injections, available in five dose strengths ranging from 0.25 mg to 2.4 mg, saw their monthly prices fall to between ₹10,850 and ₹16,400, from the earlier range of ₹17,345 to ₹26,050.
Similarly, Novo introduced Ozempic in the Indian market at a relatively affordable price of ₹8,800 per month (₹2,200 per week) for the entry dose of 0.25 mg. The 0.5 mg dose costs ₹10,170 per month (₹2,542.5 per week), while the 1 mg dose costs ₹11,175 per month (₹2,793.75 per week).