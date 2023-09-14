Home / Industry / News / AI transforming work dynamics in Indian professional sphere: LinkedIn study

AI transforming work dynamics in Indian professional sphere: LinkedIn study

Shivani Shinde
Premium
Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
New research from LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, suggests that generative AI innovations are compelling professionals in India to adapt to new working conditions. A significant 81 per cent of professionals expect that their roles will undergo 'significant' changes in the next year due to the influence of AI.

This impending shift has stirred some apprehension among the workforce; 60 per cent of professionals report feeling overwhelmed, while 39 per cent worry they may not keep pace with rapid AI developments. However, a majority of Indian professionals are willing to accept this technological transition.

In terms of eagerness to learn, 71 per cent of professionals express interest in understanding more about AI, even if they are unsure of where to begin. Already, 68 per cent of the workforce claims to use generative AI in their roles, with half trying out tools like ChatGPT. Among these, millennials lead the pack at 54 per cent, followed by GenZ professionals at 46 per cent.

The possibilities of AI at work are endless
 
-- 9 in 10 (98%) saying they are excited to use AI at work (98%) and believe it will help them progress their careers (97%)
 
-- LinkedIn data shows a 21x global increase in English-language jobs mentioning new generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT
 
-- 57% of professionals said AI capability will make them more confident at work by giving them faster access to knowledge,
 
-- 43% said they’ll get a quicker promotion as they can focus on work that adds more value.
 
-- 79% planning to use AI to solve problems/overcome obstacles at work,
 
-- 75% saying it will spare them their blushes as they’ll ask AI tools the questions they’re too embarrassed to ask their colleagues
 
-- 74% saying it will take boring tasks off their plates so they can focus on work that excites them the most.
 
-- Over 7 in 10 professionals (75%) have progression on their mind as they plan to use it for career advice
Soft skills paired with AI skills are essential for the future
 
-- Professionals in India think skills like problem-solving (77%), communication (76%), and creativity (76%) will become more important as AI tools become more widely used at work.
 
-- Professionals are also keen to invest their freed up time in strengthening their professional networks (45%) and learning new skills for their job (48%).

Topics :Artificial intelligenceLinkedInIndian professionals

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

