AI transition will be painful, but industry will reinvent: HCLTech CEO

HCLTech Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director C Vijayakumar on Tuesday said writing an obituary for the $283 billion information technology industry would be premature, though the transition to an artificial intelligence (AI)-led model will be painful.

“I think the industry is going to reinvent itself. This time the inflection is really making a lot of what we do or people do can be done a lot more efficiently and with significant speed. I think this transition is different from other transitions, it will be painful as it involves people, but there is a promising road ahead,” he said, dismissing suggestions that advances in AI could render the sector obsolete.

Speaking in a fireside chat with Noshir Kaka, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, Vijayakumar said value creation in the AI ecosystem will not be evenly distributed. “There are multiple stacks — semiconductor and OEM players, hyperscalers, SaaS firms, the frontier companies and then the services players. I think the bigger value will get created in the long run from frontier model companies and services providers because service providers have the most enterprise context,” he said. He emphasised that services firms play a crucial role because they understand enterprise workflows, regulatory requirements and operational complexity. However, Vijayakumar cautioned that a gap remains between the pace of technological evolution and its actual deployment within enterprises.