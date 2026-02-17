AI to crash filmmaking costs, open doors to new storytellers: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Tuesday said artificial intelligence will dramatically lower the cost of filmmaking and open doors for a new generation of storytellers.

The director, known for critical and commercial hits such as "Masoom", "Mr India" and "Bandit Queen", said he has already begun using AI in his own work.

"In filmmaking, it will bring a lot of new filmmakers in because the cost of filmmaking is going to come crashing down with AI. That's what's going to happen," Kapur told PTI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam here.

The director described AI as a "democratic technology" that could transform not just cinema, but India's broader economic and creative landscape.