Air India gets DGCA's approval for maintenance of A350, A320 aircraft

The airline plans to induct a total of six such planes in the first phase

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 8:16 PM IST
Private carrier Air India said on Friday it has received the DGCA approval for engineering line maintenance of A350 and A320 aircraft.

The Gurugram-based full-service airline is expecting to induct its first wide-body Airbus 350-900 plane in the fleet by year-end, which will make it the first air services operator in the country to have this type of aircraft.

The airline plans to induct a total of six such planes in the first phase.

The regulatory approval for engineering line maintenance of A350 is a major step forward in ensuring the smooth operation and maintenance of six A350 aircraft which is set to join the Air India fleet, Air India said in a statement.

The first of these six planes is expected to land by the month end, it said.

Along with this key approval, Air India engineers also received the DGCA certification for attending to any work related to the maintenance of A350 aircraft, it said.

The airline said its engineering team has been gearing up to receive the A350 aircraft and ensure that all necessary checks, maintenance, and repairs is available from the outset in the Air India facilities itself.

Along with this, the engineering teams comprising Air India, Vistara, and AIX Connect representatives have successfully completed training at the Airbus centre in Toulouse, France, it said.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

