Air purifier sales rise as Delhi-NCR battles poor AQI post Diwali

Sales of air purifiers are once again inching up in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), as Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the region. Electronic retailers across the city are seeing more walk-ins as well as customers raising specific queries about air purifiers. “Brands such as Dyson and Philips are the most sought-after by customers. We end up selling at least four to five purifiers a day. Sometimes, people place bulk orders of three or four purifiers for separate bedrooms,” said a salesperson at the Croma store at Preet Vihar.

ALSO READ: Delhi AQI remains poor as minimum October temperature hits two-year low At Vijay Sales outlets, the traction is higher. “Before Diwali, we used to sell 10-15 units of air purifiers a day, but that has shot up to 20-25 units a day now as pollution level remains high and AQI poor,” said a salesperson at the brand’s Karol Bagh store. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in Delhi were recorded at 292 in the poor category, as of 4 pm on Saturday. These numbers are an average of 24 hours. At the same time, in Ghaziabad, the AQI was 298, in Gurugram it was 234, and in Noida it was 324, in the very poor category.

ALSO READ: Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy At a Noida store, a sales executive said that Eureka Forbes and Philips are the most-sold brands, adding that they sell up to 15 air purifiers a day. “Air purifiers are not a year-round category and sales go up only during Diwali, so the category does really well during these few weeks,” the executive added. “While large-ticket items such as TVs and refrigerators are not seeing that much traction, air purifiers are back in demand. We expect higher business in the category, especially after the ban on firecrackers was lifted,” a retailer in West Delhi told Business Standard recently, adding that they had stocked up on the product in advance.