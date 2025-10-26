Home / Industry / News / Air purifier sales rise as Delhi-NCR battles poor AQI post Diwali

Air purifier sales rise as Delhi-NCR battles poor AQI post Diwali

Electronics retailers report a sharp rise in footfalls and bulk buying as consumers rush to brands like Philips, Dyson and Eureka Forbes amid worsening air quality

air purifier
premium
Electronic retailers across the city are seeing more walk-ins as well as customers raising specific queries about air purifiers.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sales of air purifiers are once again inching up in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), as Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the region.
 
Electronic retailers across the city are seeing more walk-ins as well as customers raising specific queries about air purifiers.
 
“Brands such as Dyson and Philips are the most sought-after by customers. We end up selling at least four to five purifiers a day. Sometimes, people place bulk orders of three or four purifiers for separate bedrooms,” said a salesperson at the Croma store at Preet Vihar.
 
At Vijay Sales outlets, the traction is higher.  ALSO READ: Delhi AQI remains poor as minimum October temperature hits two-year low
 
“Before Diwali, we used to sell 10-15 units of air purifiers a day, but that has shot up to 20-25 units a day now as pollution level remains high and AQI poor,” said a salesperson at the brand’s Karol Bagh store.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI levels in Delhi were recorded at 292 in the poor category, as of 4 pm on Saturday. These numbers are an average of 24 hours. At the same time, in Ghaziabad, the AQI was 298, in Gurugram it was 234, and in Noida it was 324, in the very poor category.
 
At a Noida store, a sales executive said that Eureka Forbes and Philips are the most-sold brands, adding that they sell up to 15 air purifiers a day.  ALSO READ: Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy
 
“Air purifiers are not a year-round category and sales go up only during Diwali, so the category does really well during these few weeks,” the executive added.
 
“While large-ticket items such as TVs and refrigerators are not seeing that much traction, air purifiers are back in demand. We expect higher business in the category, especially after the ban on firecrackers was lifted,” a retailer in West Delhi told Business Standard recently, adding that they had stocked up on the product in advance.
 
Not just NCR, other areas in north India are also seeing traction in air purifier sales.
 
“Demand for air purifiers has increased, reflecting heightened consumer focus on health and air quality. Premium and mid-range models, especially those with smart features, are witnessing strong sales. Both in-store footfall and online inquiries have increased, indicating sustained interest across segments. Customers are becoming more aware of the importance of clean air at home and work, driving continued momentum in this category,” said Deepak Pahwa, director, Lotus Electronics, which is present in cities such as Jaipur, Jabalpur, and Indore.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FPCE urges RERA law changes, seeks rules to verify promoters' record

Devise way to capture placement figures on NCS portal, tells House panel

MCA fixes V3 portal glitches, reviews server capacity amid high load

FMCG firms see Q2 disruptions but stay upbeat on strong economic outlook

Delhi, Karnataka lead India's 85% surge in connected TV users in 2025

Topics :Air Quality IndexIndustry Newsair purifiersair purifierDelhi air qualityair pollution

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story