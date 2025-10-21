Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy

Air pollution alert: What to do immediately when AQI turns unhealthy

As air quality plummets across cities, doctors warn of rising respiratory and heart risks. Here's how to protect yourself immediately from pollution-related cough, fatigue, and long-term health damage

air pollution, AQI, Delhi smog, post-Diwali pollution

Air quality worsens across north India as pollution peaks during the festive season. (Photo: Freepik)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi woke up to an unhealthy air quality again this year post-Diwali festivities, and as winter crept in, the familiar grey haze was back to blur the skyline and sting the eyes. From itchy throats to breathlessness, air pollution is back. Here’s what doctors say you can do immediately to protect yourself as the smog deepens.

“It’s not just your lungs that take the hit”

During Diwali and the weeks that follow, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10) often climbs to several times above safe limits. “These ultrafine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream,” explains Dr Abha Mahashur, Consultant, Chest Medicine, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.
 
 
“Children with developing lungs and the elderly with weaker immunity are at higher risk. For those with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), these pollutants cause bronchospasm, increased mucus production, and breathlessness,” she says.
 
It doesn’t stop at the lungs. “In cardiac patients, pollution-induced oxidative stress can lead to vasoconstriction, tachycardia, and elevated blood pressure, occasionally even triggering cardiac events,” she adds.

Here’s your go-to checklist when AQI turns ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’

  • Check the current AQI and PM2.5 level (via a reliable city-monitor site or app).
  • Delay or cancel outdoor physical exertion (jogging, cycling) if possible.
  • Wear a fitted N95 mask if you must go outdoors (commute, errands).
  • Close windows during peak pollution hours (evening, early morning), and switch on the purifier/AC recirculate.
  • Avoid indoor activities that worsen air quality: no incense/candle, minimal frying or smoking.
  • Hydrate well, eat antioxidant-rich food (vitamin C/E, omega-3s) and ensure minimal sleep disturbance.
  • If you have asthma, COPD, heart disease or kidney issues: carry a rescue inhaler, follow your doctor’s action plan.

When to consult a doctor?

Even with all the precautions, you might reach a point where staying vigilant isn’t enough. Do not delay seeing a doctor if you:

Also Read

breast cancer

Keto diet may worsen aggressive breast cancer, new study warns

skin care, skincare, SPF

Lab tests expose false SPF claims by leading Indian sunscreen brands

Flooding in Malaysian village - climate change AP

WHO launches 5-year plan to protect Asia-Pacific from climate disasters

Diwali weight gain

How quickly can Diwali indulgence lead to visible weight and belly fat?

skin care, skincare

Diwali 2025: Festive season isn't kind to your skin. Here's how to fix it

  • experience persistent or worsening cough, breathlessness, chest pain, or mucus production
  • already have a condition and find yourself depending on inhalers more than usual, or struggling with routine activities
  • have heart disease, and feel increased palpitations, chest-tightness, or even fatigue
Research has also shown that long-term exposure to air pollution isn’t just a respiratory issue, it’s a multi-organ concern. Studies now link PM 2.5 exposure to increased risk of heart disease, stroke, chronic kidney disease, and even early mortality.
 
“Any symptom that lasts beyond a week, or needing your inhaler more than twice a day, should be checked,” warns Dr Neeraj Gupta, Associate Director, Pulmonology, Respiratory Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram. “Don’t wait for it to ‘just go away’. Pollution-triggered inflammation can spiral quickly.” 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Detox after festivities

Post-festival detox: Simple ways to reset and recharge your system

cancer

Study finds disparities in cancer research in India despite economic growth

Diwali stress

Festival stress syndrome: Why festive cheer can sometimes feel overwhelming

Diwali

Why loneliness hits harder during Diwali, and how to cope with it

Diwali sweets

Diwali sugar spike? Here's how to manage sugar without missing the sweets

Topics : Air Quality Index Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Diwali air pollution air pollution Delhi Pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon