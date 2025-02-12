Nokia wins Airtel deal to expand 5G FWA devices for fast internet in India

Bharti Airtel has awarded a contract to Nokia and Qualcomm to enhance its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and WiFi solutions to provide high-speed internet access across India, according to an official announcement from the telecom company, reported by PTI.

As part of this initiative, Nokia’s 5G FWA and Wi-Fi 6 access point devices will be manufactured in India, aligning with the country’s ‘Make in India’ vision. However, the financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The move is expected to significantly boost broadband availability in regions where fiber connectivity is limited or difficult to deploy. Under the agreement, Nokia will supply Airtel with its 5G FWA outdoor gateway receiver and Wi-Fi 6 Access Point, powered by Qualcomm’s Modem-RF and Wi-Fi 6 chipsets.

“The deployment of fixed wireless broadband access via 5G networks stands out as a significant application of 5G technology, especially in India, which faces low fiber penetration and a high demand for digital services,” the release said.

Enhancing connectivity and user experience

Airtel plans to leverage Nokia’s FastMile 5G outdoor receivers, which are designed for multi-dwelling units and can simultaneously support two households. This will help reduce broadband connection costs while expanding coverage.

“These receivers feature high-gain antennas that enhance broadband access over extended distances while efficiently managing radio resources,” the release mentioned.

Additionally, the FastMile 5G outdoor receiver uses Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology, simplifying installation on surfaces such as walls, balconies, or poles. To enhance in-home connectivity, Airtel will also deploy Nokia’s Wi-Fi 6 access points to ensure seamless and faster internet experiences for users. Furthermore, Nokia’s 5G FWA and Wi-Fi 6 devices will be packaged in fully recyclable materials.

India’s telecom sector and challenges

According to a report by Reuters, India’s telecom sector continues to witness rapid growth, with a subscriber base of approximately 904 million. With around 42 million wired broadband subscribers, India’s data consumption remains one of the highest globally, fuelled by affordable data plans and rising smartphone penetration. However, the industry’s debt stands at a staggering Rs 4.7 trillion, posing financial challenges.

"India's telecom sector, despite a high debt-to-equity ratio (which is now improving thanks to substantial capital expenditure on spectrum and equipment), is experiencing positive momentum. Strategically leveraging debt can be beneficial, as it is often less expensive than equity, thus accelerating return on investment and capital efficiency," Ram Sellaratnam, Group CEO and Managing Director, iBUS Network, told Business Standard. Competition in the sector is intensifying, especially with the entry of Elon Musk’s Starlink, which secured administrative satellite spectrum allocation in India. With nearly 7,000 satellites in orbit and 4.6 million global subscribers.