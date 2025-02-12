Maharashtra invites realtor to develop 3,360 acres of MSRTC land bank

The government of Maharashtra has invited real estate companies to develop around 3,360 acres of land owned by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) across the state.

MSRTC is the state-owned bus transportation corporation in Maharashtra.

Pratap Sarnaik, minister of transport, government of Maharashtra, and chairperson of MSRTC, informed that the government would float about 150 to 160 tenders soon. He was speaking at the NAREDCO NextGen Conclave 2025 in Mumbai.

MSRTC holds over 26 acres of land at prime locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai Central, Kurla, Vidyavihar, and Chinchbunder (South Mumbai), and about 24 acres of land in sought-after locations in Pune, including Swargate and Sangvi.

These land parcels will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

The floor space index (FSI) will be granted as per regulations under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR). The selection of developers will depend on the premium they offer.

This presents a significant opportunity, especially for MMR-based developers, as rental rates across the mentioned locations in MMR range between Rs 97 and Rs 122.

Moreover, Sarnaik stated that the lease period could be extended to 99 years, with advertising and parking rights remaining with the developers. Efforts are underway to extend the current land lease period from 60 to 99 years.

Developers will lease out commercial spaces, including offices, hotels, shopping centres, and retail outlets, while also building 100-bed hospitals on district-level land parcels and facilities for MSRTC.

MSRTC will serve as the planning authority, sanctioning plans under one roof to avoid delays related to approvals from multiple government entities. To support this, MSRTC’s technical team will be strengthened.

The government has also appointed Hafeez Contractor, an architectural design consultancy firm, to prepare a development plan presentation.

Sarnaik emphasised the need to develop these strategically located land parcels and urged the state’s developers to participate in developing commercial and residential projects.

The minister also encouraged developers to take an interest in real estate development in rural areas to support the state’s growth. He mentioned that the land bank in areas such as Lonavala–Khandala and Mahabaleshwar falls outside the ambit of new Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) due to forest and no-development zones. However, a major portion of the land will soon come under the new DCPR, offering adequate FSI for new developments.

Additionally, MSRTC holds 885 acres of land at the district level, 1,535 acres at the taluka level, and 945 acres at the village level across the state.