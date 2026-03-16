New captive power rules to boost renewable energy adoption by industries

The latest amendment to the Electricity Rules, 2005 for captive power plants is a step towards making captive renewable energy projects more practical and scalable, which will spur growth and uptake of clean energy, according to the industry.

The government notified the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2026 to align the captive power generation framework with modern corporate groups and ensure they can legitimately access captive power benefits while maintaining compliance, accountability and clarity in captive status.

Companies establish dedicated subsidiaries or special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to own non-fossil fuel-based captive power assets, while consumption occurs across multiple group companies. The narrow interpretation of the existing captive consumption rules prevents legitimate group entities from availing the benefits of captive power, despite having made substantial investments, the Ministry of Power said today.

The amendments were proposed in September last year. The new rules clarify ownership provisions, simplify rules for group captive arrangements and establish a clear verification mechanism.

According to the ministry, the rules were amended to extend the benefits of captive consumption to group companies by permitting greater flexibility in capital structures in June 2023, but interpretational issues remained. Also, there were challenges related to the proportionality requirements applicable to associations of persons (AoPs), an SPV established for owning, operating and maintaining a generating station.