New captive power rules to boost renewable energy adoption by industries

The amendments were proposed in September last year. The new rules clarify ownership provisions, simplify rules for group captive arrangements and establish a clear verification mechanism.
According to the ministry, the rules were amended to extend the benefits of captive consumption to group companies by permitting greater flexibility in capital structures in June 2023, but interpretational issues remained. Also, there were challenges related to the proportionality requirements applicable to associations of persons (AoPs), an SPV established for owning, operating and maintaining a generating station.
Calling the amendment a positive step, Rupal Gupta, founder, MD and CEO, TrueRE Oriana Power, said that it will make group captive renewable projects more practical and scalable. “Allowing the 51 per cent consumption requirement to be met collectively rather than individually will help reduce compliance risk and provide greater flexibility for developers and consumers. It can also help improve the financial viability and bankability of such projects,” he said.