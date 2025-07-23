Apollo, Siemens collaborate to advance liver healthcare with AI innovation

The research, spanning quantitative ultrasound imaging to AI-driven clinical solutions, aims to enhance liver disease management by improving patient care pathways and outcomes—from early detection and risk stratification to monitoring intervention and therapy response.

The partnership combines technical and clinical expertise to develop innovative healthcare solutions for the growing burden of liver diseases in India, with a focus on early diagnosis, accurate detection, and precise monitoring to improve patient outcomes.

As per Government of India guidelines, Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), referred to as NAFLD in the report, is a growing cause of liver disease in India. Its prevalence ranges from 9 per cent to 32 per cent and is higher among individuals who are overweight, obese, or have diabetes. According to NFHS-4 (2015–2016), 18–20 per cent of adults are overweight or obese and 3–8 per cent have abnormal blood sugar levels. MASLD significantly increases cardiovascular risk, with heart disease being the leading cause of death.

“At Apollo, we believe that the future of healthcare lies at the intersection of clinical excellence and cutting-edge technology anchored in patient centricity. Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers is a transformative step in using AI to redefine non-invasive diagnostics for liver disease. Due to diagnostic challenges and the evolving understanding of the disease, the true prevalence of MASLD may be underestimated. This poses a significant public health challenge, requiring increased awareness, early detection, and effective management strategies,” said Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals.