Home / Industry / News / Apollo, Siemens collaborate to advance liver healthcare with AI innovation

Apollo, Siemens collaborate to advance liver healthcare with AI innovation

Apollo and Siemens Healthineers will collaborate on AI and imaging research for early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of liver diseases including MASLD in India

Apollo Hospitals
The partnership combines technical and clinical expertise to develop innovative healthcare solutions for the growing burden of liver diseases in India
BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apollo Hospitals and Siemens Healthineers on Wednesday announced a research collaboration founded on a shared ambition to advance innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and imaging technologies, with the goal of improving lives.
 
The research, spanning quantitative ultrasound imaging to AI-driven clinical solutions, aims to enhance liver disease management by improving patient care pathways and outcomes—from early detection and risk stratification to monitoring intervention and therapy response.
 
The partnership combines technical and clinical expertise to develop innovative healthcare solutions for the growing burden of liver diseases in India, with a focus on early diagnosis, accurate detection, and precise monitoring to improve patient outcomes. 
 
As per Government of India guidelines, Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), referred to as NAFLD in the report, is a growing cause of liver disease in India. Its prevalence ranges from 9 per cent to 32 per cent and is higher among individuals who are overweight, obese, or have diabetes. According to NFHS-4 (2015–2016), 18–20 per cent of adults are overweight or obese and 3–8 per cent have abnormal blood sugar levels. MASLD significantly increases cardiovascular risk, with heart disease being the leading cause of death.
 
“At Apollo, we believe that the future of healthcare lies at the intersection of clinical excellence and cutting-edge technology anchored in patient centricity. Our collaboration with Siemens Healthineers is a transformative step in using AI to redefine non-invasive diagnostics for liver disease. Due to diagnostic challenges and the evolving understanding of the disease, the true prevalence of MASLD may be underestimated. This poses a significant public health challenge, requiring increased awareness, early detection, and effective management strategies,” said Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals.
 
“AI-driven disease progression models will play a pivotal role in the early detection of fibrosis, allowing timely interventions, cost-effective screening, and improved patient outcomes. These models will also facilitate precision population health strategies and clinical decision support across care settings. This partnership reflects Apollo’s pioneering vision to embed intelligent systems across the clinical spectrum that enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and proactive patient management,” she added. 
 
“Liver disease is a growing health concern in India. It's crucial to prioritise early diagnosis and prevention through advanced diagnostic tools, lifestyle changes, and increased awareness to reverse this trend. We believe that advanced technologies will aid timely and precise diagnosis, leading to better disease management and improved quality of life for patients. Our joint effort will help address the unmet needs in liver disease diagnosis and treatment, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership,” said Hariharan Subramanian, managing director, Siemens Healthcare.
 
Following the 2024 memorandum of understanding, the Master Research Agreement (MRA) was formalised in March 2025, establishing a foundation for collaborative research in diagnostic and interventional ultrasound imaging. The signing ceremony for the MRA addendum was held on July 23, 2025, in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in this partnership.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Natco Pharma to acquire 35.75% stake in Adcock Ingram for ₹2,000 cr

Sunteck Realty to develop Mira Road land parcel with ₹1,200 crore GDV

Mutual fund industry showcases resilience, growth: ICRA Analytics

IHH inks Fortis-Gleneagles O&M deal to strengthen pan-India platform

Indian auto sector can cut emissions by 87% with green power, steel: Study

Topics :Apollo HospitalsApollo Hospital EnterprisesHealthcare in India

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story