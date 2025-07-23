Mutual fund industry showcases resilience, growth: ICRA Analytics

The mutual fund industry has showcased resilience and growth potential with strong momentum in systematic investment plans (SIP) and inflows across diverse categories, a report, issued by research firm ICRA Analytics, said on Wednesday.

The research report, citing the data of the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), said total assets under management (AUM) at the end of June touched Rs 74.41 lakh crore, supported by bullish equity markets and sustained retail interest.

June marked a strong month for the industry with high inflows and robust investor participation across equity, hybrid and SIP categories, it said.

Equity-oriented schemes continued to attract significant investor interest, with total net inflows touching Rs 23,587 crore in June.