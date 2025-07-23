Google deepens India AI push with Gemini localisation, startup deals

Google unveiled a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives targeting India’s booming tech sector at its developer conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, signalling the search giant’s deepening commitment to the world’s most populous nation as a critical AI battleground.

The Mountain View-based company announced it would localise data processing for its high-performance Gemini 2.5 Flash model within India, addressing rising concerns over data sovereignty while promising faster response times for local developers. The move comes as global tech giants race to establish dominance in India’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

At Google I/O Connect India 2025, attended by around