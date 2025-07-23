Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google deepens India AI push with Gemini localisation, startup deals

Google deepens India AI push with Gemini localisation, startup deals

Google is localising Gemini data processing, expanding AI tools and teaming up with Indian startups and institutes to strengthen its presence in the country's AI ecosystem

Google India
premium

India now has the second-largest number of active developers on Google Play globally, contributing over 1 million developer jobs in 2024.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google unveiled a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives targeting India’s booming tech sector at its developer conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, signalling the search giant’s deepening commitment to the world’s most populous nation as a critical AI battleground.
 
The Mountain View-based company announced it would localise data processing for its high-performance Gemini 2.5 Flash model within India, addressing rising concerns over data sovereignty while promising faster response times for local developers. The move comes as global tech giants race to establish dominance in India’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.
 
At Google I/O Connect India 2025, attended by around
Topics : Tech News Google India Gemini AI artifical intelligence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon