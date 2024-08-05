Around 337,900 MW power capacity likely to be added by 2032: MoS Power

A total of 337,900 MW power generation capacity is likely to be added in the country by 2032, Parliament was informed on Monday.

About 214,237 megawatt (MW) of electricity generation capacity was added in the last ten years, Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The total generation capacity increased by 79.5 per cent from 248,554 MW in March 2014 to 446,190 MW in June 2024, he said, adding that "the total anticipated capacity addition by 2032 will be 337,900 MW".

Of the total anticipated capacity addition, 80,000 MW will be thermal, 25,010 MW hydropower, 14,300 MW nuclear and 50,760 MW of pump storage plants (PSP) capacity, the minister said.