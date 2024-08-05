Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Electronics exports among top 3: PM Modi credits 'Yuva Shakti' for feat

Electronics exports among top 3: PM Modi credits 'Yuva Shakti' for feat

PM Modi reposted Ashwini Vaishnaw's post on X citing Business Standard's front page story in Monday's edition, which reported that electronics exports were among top 3 categories in India

mobile manufacturing, phone, electronics
In the year-ago period review, electronics exports stood at the fourth spot.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed immense joy over India's progress in electronics exports, which have now reached the third spot among the country’s top exports as observed in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25).

“India’s prowess in electronics is powered by our innovative ‘Yuva Shakti’,” PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the development is a testament to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The initiative is the Centre's effort to boost domestic manufacturing and support local businesses.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


PM Modi was reacting to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s post about the development, which he shared citing Business Standard’s front page story in Monday’s edition.
He noted that India is committed to maintaining this momentum ahead.

More From This Section

FAME-III scheme implementation in final stages, timeline remains unknown

Firms lease 53mn sq ft office space since 2022 to set up GCCs in 6 cities

Customs, banking rules level with China, help boost e-com exports: GTRI

Tech layoffs 2024: IT companies lay off 100,000 employees till July 2024

Trai's service quality rules will raise compliance and costs, says telcos


“Bharat's electronics exports are now among the top 3! Making in India, shipping worldwide,” Vaishnaw said.

Iphones drive India's electronics exports

On Monday, Business Standard reported that this progress in electronics exports is mainly driven by a surge in Apple iPhone exports from India.

Currently, only engineering goods and petroleum products rank higher than electronics.

In the year-ago period review, electronics stood at the fourth spot.

The data shared by the Department of Commerce showed that electronics exports reached $8.44 billion, a 22 per cent increase in Q1 FY25, compared to $6.94 billion in Q1 FY24.

India's mobile exports stood at $4.8 billion

During Q1 FY25, mobile exports accounted for 57 per cent of the total exports, valued at $4.8 billion. Within this, iPhone exports reached $3.5 billion in Q1.

According to the official data, electronics was followed by gems and jewellery and pharmaceuticals in terms of exports.

In Q1 FY24, mobile phone exports stood at $3.72 billion, which means the latest quarter witnessed a 30 per cent jump in its exports. During the same period, iPhone exports saw an increase of $900 million. This means that they accounted for 82 per cent of the rise in mobile phone exports.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: No coaching centre should be allowed to run unless they comply with safety norms, says SC

NDA will form government again in 2029, says Home Minister Amit Shah

PM Modi condoles the demise of Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurti

Prez calls Guvs Centre-state links; VP urges them to seek info from states

News updates: Earthquake of 3.7 magnitude strikes Kamjong, Manipur

Topics :Narendra ModiBS Web ReportsModi govtElectronics manufacturingMake in IndiaIndia exportsElectronics industry

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story