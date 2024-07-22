Around 7.9 million jobs created under PMEGP since 2008-09: MSME ministry

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Monday said the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has provided subsidies of more than Rs 25,263.33 crore and in the process generated employment for 7.9 million persons till July 2024.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje said through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the ministry is implementing PMEGP to assist entrepreneurs in setting up new micro units in the non-farm sector. "It aims to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans/rural and urban unemployed youth at their doorstep," she added.

The minister further highlighted that since the inception of the scheme from FY 2008-09, more than 9.65 lakh micro enterprises have been assisted across the country.

The reply in the Parliament further maintained that under PMEGP, there is no specific target set for women entrepreneurs.

However, women are considered under special categories under the scheme and are eligible for higher subsidy and lower personal contribution. The details of women-led units assisted under PMEGP from FY 2018-19 to FY 2024-25.

Maximum project cost admissible has been enhanced from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for the manufacturing sector and from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for the service sector.

In another reply, the minister noted that through the Central Sector Scheme “Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance” or RAMP, the Ministry of MSME launched a sub-scheme “MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing Initiative” (MSME-TEAM Initiative), which aims at assisting five lakh MSMEs to onboard the Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform.

“MSME TEAM scheme aims to provide financial assistance to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) through Seller Network Participants, for catalogue preparation, account management, logistics and packaging material and design,” it added.

Of the total five lakh MSEs to be benefited, two and a half lakh MSEs would be women-owned MSEs. The scheme is valid from 2024 to 2027.

"The objective of MSME-TEAM Initiative is to provide assistance to micro and small enterprises all across the country," the reply added.

The MSME TEAM Initiative, being a sub-scheme, is for a period of three years up to March 2027.