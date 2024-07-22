Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Govt issues norms for Rs 4,950 cr incentive to Discoms under PM-Surya Ghar

Govt issues norms for Rs 4,950 cr incentive to Discoms under PM-Surya Ghar

The scheme guidelines for implementation of incentives to Discoms were notified by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) last week on July 18, an official statement said

electricity
This progressive incentive mechanism aims to drive higher participation from Discoms and ensure robust growth in rooftop solar capacity.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said the New & Renewable Energy Ministry has issued guidelines to provide Rs 4,950 crore incentive to discoms under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Criteria for incentivising Discoms include achievement of installation of additional grid-connected rooftop solar capacity beyond the baseline level, the New & Renewable Energy Minister said in a post on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Rs 4,950 crore incentives to Discoms under @PMSuryaGhar. The guidelines have been issued for effective disbursal of incentives," he said.

The scheme guidelines for implementation of incentives to Discoms were notified by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) last week on July 18, an official statement said.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore and will be implemented till FY 2026-27, MNRE said.

Under the scheme, Discoms are designated as state implementation agencies (SIAs) responsible for facilitating various measures, including net meter availability, timely inspection, and commissioning of installations.

More From This Section

Real estate regulators in states/UTs dispose of 125,000 consumer complaints

India to apply for licences to scout Pacific Ocean for critical minerals

2 days after global outage: Airlines play catch-up with flight schedule

14-hour work day in IT sector: Union slams Karnataka govt's plans

Land deals drop 57% to 325 acres in Apr-Jun on high prices: Anarock

The total financial outlay for the 'Incentives to DISCOMs' component is Rs 4,950 crore, subsuming the previous outlay under the Grid Connected Roof Top Solar (GCRT) Phase II programme, the statement said.

"The scheme also has the provision of an indicative rewards system to recognise and motivate the field staff of Discoms. Specifically, the incentives are structured to reward Discoms with 5 per cent of the applicable benchmark cost for achieving an additional capacity of 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the installed base and 10 per cent for capacities beyond 15 per cent," it added.

This progressive incentive mechanism aims to drive higher participation from Discoms and ensure robust growth in rooftop solar capacity.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amid heatwave, Delhi's peak power demand reaches record high of 8,647 MW

DERC issues draft regulation for green power obligations on discoms

Delhi power demand all-time high at 8,000 Mw amid intense summer heat

Premium

Discoms ramp up power supply during elections, despite demand surge

BSES power discoms launch scheme for replacement of old ACs in Delhi

Topics :Discomselectricity sectorPralhad Joshi

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story