As the world turns its back on fossil fuels, Coal India faces a reckoning

The current financial year is turning out to be one of reckoning for the 50-year-old Coal India Ltd (CIL).

The country's largest coal miner has witnessed a drop in almost all of its key operational and financial parameters in the April-September period. Production has fallen 4 per cent to 329 million tonnes (MT), offtake dropped 3 per cent to 357 MT, overburden removal dipped 3 percent to 855 million cubic meters, revenue from operations declined 4 per cent to Rs 66,029 crore, net sales slid 3 per cent to Rs 58,790 crore, and profit after tax slumped 25 per cent to Rs 12,997 crore.

For a company that meets around 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal demand all by itself, these numbers are worrisome, to say the least. Struggling, but recovery still possible "We were among the top profit-making companies in the last two financial years (2023-24 and 2024-25) but this year, if you look at the H1 results, they are not encouraging," conceded P M Prasad, who superannuated as Coal India chairman and managing director last month, in an address to employees on his last working day, incidentally also the company's 51st Foundation Day. "We have not done well in the first seven months of this financial year so far. We should not live on our past laurels, we have to live for the present and the future," he noted.

Against a production target of 875 MT, CIL is struggling to cross even the 800 MT mark this year. The company attributes the production slump to heavy rainfall in key mining areas. Prasad, however, sounded confident it would be ramped up over the next few months, an assertion that is borne out by Coal India's history of increasing production in the second half of every financial year. Fossil fuels push CIL to the wall The production dip, however, is only a part of the problem. With the global momentum against fossil fuels gaining speed, and the Indian government's stated decision of cutting down coal use gradually, the company is currently in the middle of an existential crisis. It has responded by increasing focus on non-coal areas of businesses, including, for example, renewable energy (RE).

The company is fast-tracking its solar energy plans and aims to scale up capacity to 3,000 megawatts (MW) over the next four to five years as part of its long-term energy transition, said Prasad, noting this was a key element of the miner's diversification strategy amid India’s broader shift towards cleaner energy. The company’s renewable energy push is likely to cross the 1-Gigawatt mark with major projects in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Prasad pointed out. There is however, one major problem: time. CIL's business diversification plan started only four years back in the true sense with the setting up of a dedicated department to that end under then chairman Pramod Agarwal. But the strategy is falling into place only now.

According to Prasad, the next 5-10 years are likely to be challenging as the miner moves away from a business with 100 per cent coal-based revenue towards non-coal sources of revenue. As far as RE is concerned, Coal India's efforts appear to be significantly behind the curve. Consider, for instance, the fact that Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC India), the state-owned miner of lignite and which is much smaller than CIL, already has 1,400 MW of operational RE capacity, as against CIL's 260 MW. High operating costs a drag Coal India's problems do not end here. A closer look at the company's performance numbers for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26 reveal another major issue: high manpower cost that are pushing up operational expenses. The company reported a 5 per cent jump in total expenditure at Rs 52,315 crore for the six months ended September 2025. Employee benefit expense accounted for as much as 40 per cent, or Rs 21,679 crore, of this, a 2 per cent increase over the same period last financial year.

"I do not think a dip in production is a major issue for Coal India at this moment. In the remaining period of the current fiscal year, I am sure they will be able to take it up to at least the last year's level. Even energy transition is more of an ambitious goal given the company's main mandate to meet coal demand," former CIL chairman Singyapally Narsing Rao said. "The real issue is the high employee cost. With 70 per cent of their operations outsourced, why should employee costs account for 25 percent of the cost of production? The company should introspect on this.”

Rao said the company should aim for leaner operations, given that coal demand is set for a decline in the near future, besides rising competition from private players. The impact of the high employee benefit expense on CIL's balance sheet can be understood from the fact that profitability dipped in the first half of 2025-26 despite average per tonne realisation remaining flat at Rs 1,649 and overall sales quantity dropping by a minor 3 per cent to 356 MT. Hope at the end of the mine However, all is not lost yet for CIL. It has quickened its pace of diversification and has been on the lookout for critical minerals assets, including lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel and rare earths. It has already made early moves in critical minerals exploration within India. In June this year, it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Copper to collaborate in copper and critical minerals.