CCI moves NCLAT seeking clarity on WhatsApp, Meta data-sharing order

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking clarity on its November 4 ruling, which had overturned the regulator’s directive barring Meta and WhatsApp from sharing user data with other Meta group companies for advertising purposes for five years.

In its application, the CCI has asked the appellate tribunal to clarify whether the privacy safeguards the judgment emphasised for non-advertising data sharing should also apply to data used for advertising, given the ruling’s focus on user consent and privacy.

The CCI has sought to know from NCLAT whether Meta’s data sharing, for ads or other purposes, has the same strong user privacy protections, transparency, and genuine user consent.

A Bench led by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and technical member Arun Baroka granted Meta and WhatsApp time to file their objections and listed the matter for December 2. The tribunal also issued notice on a separate plea by the companies seeking redaction of confidential portions of the judgment. In November this year, the NCLAT had set aside the CCI’s five-year prohibition on data sharing for advertising, but upheld the penalty of Rs 213.14 crore and other directions issued by the regulator. The two-member Bench had also struck down the CCI’s finding that Meta abused its dominant position in the messaging market to bolster its online advertising business.