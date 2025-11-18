Home / Industry / News / India must look beyond coding and build product-led innovation: Experts

India must look beyond coding and build product-led innovation: Experts

At the Bangalore Tech Summit, industry leaders said India must move from a coding-focused services model to product-led innovation, strengthening deep tech, AI and semiconductor capabilities

Deep-tech startup funding in India surged 78 per cent to $1.6 billion last year, but still accounted for only about one-fifth of the $7.4 billion raised overall, according to a report by industry body Nasscom. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
India should focus on product-led growth, move to creating products and intellectual property rather than just concentrating on coding, Accel’s partner Prashanth Prakash and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder, said at the inauguration of the three-day Bangalore Tech Summit.
 
Why do leaders believe India must move beyond coding?
 
For decades, the country has earned its stripes by being the back office of the world, having millions of engineers who write codes, create apps and design chips for global semiconductor companies but has lacked the skill, edge and capability when it came to product manufacturing, especially technology products.
 
However, the central government is keen to change that with its focus to turn the country into a semiconductor manufacturing hub while also putting greater thrust in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the deep tech industry.
 
What does product-led growth require from India’s tech workforce?
 
“A product-led growth is important. Professionals have to think what are the white spaces and how to build products in those areas. IT professionals will have to think collaborating across the value chain, research ecosystem, start-up ecosystem, investors, mentors and founders,” Gopalakrishnan added at a forum which also included Biocon’s chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Priyank Kharge, the state’s minister of electronics, information technology and biotechnology and rural development and Panchayat Raj.
 
Accel’s Prakash said innovators need to go beyond building apps that are meant for urban convenience. “While those apps solve problems, such as 10-minute delivery, and are the only one of its kind globally, we need entrepreneurs who will bring in product-led innovation, equipment-led innovation and process-led innovation with deep domain expertise.”
 
How is the government supporting deeper technology innovation?
 
All the panellists agreed that while the government is doing its part in incubating start-ups and giving grants to the deep tech ecosystem, the industry also needs to do its bit by investing more in R&D.
 
For example, Karnataka will set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Quantum Artificial Intelligence and Computing at the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Dharwad. The initiative, part of the Local Economy Accelerator Programme, aims to give the region a sharper edge in next-generation computing.
 
The new CoE will be supported with an investment of Rs 18 crore over five years, positioning the Hubballi–Dharwad–Belagavi (HDB) region as one of India’s most promising emerging hubs for quantum computing, artificial intelligence and advanced computational research, a key pillar of the state’s Beyond Bengaluru mission.
 
What is the current state of India’s deep-tech ecosystem?
 
Deep-tech startup funding in India surged 78 per cent to $1.6 billion last year, but still accounted for only about one-fifth of the $7.4 billion raised overall, according to a report by industry body Nasscom.
 
“Fifty per cent of your R&D should be outside the company and you should also determine what percentage of your revenue is from product and technology introduced in the last five years,” Gopalakrishnan added.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

