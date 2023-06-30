Home / Industry / News / Average air tickets on various domestic routes decline, shows DGCA data

In recent times, there has been a steep surge in airfares on certain routes, especially in the wake of the suspension of operations by Go First

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Among 10 routes, the average airfares on the Delhi-Mumbai route dropped 74 per cent on June 29 compared to June 6, as per the data compiled by the DGCA's Tariff Monitoring Unit

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
The overall average price of air tickets on various routes, including Delhi-Mumbai, has declined, according to an analysis based on the data compiled by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In recent times, there has been a steep surge in airfares on certain routes, especially in the wake of the suspension of operations by Go First.

Among 10 routes, the average airfares on the Delhi-Mumbai route dropped 74 per cent on June 29 compared to June 6, as per the data compiled by the DGCA's Tariff Monitoring Unit.

During the same period, the decline was 70 per cent on the Delhi-Pune route, 72 per cent on the Delhi-Ahmedabad route and 36 per cent on the Delhi-Srinagar route.

However, ticket prices rose on some routes during the comparative period.

The average fares on Mumbai-Delhi and Pune-Delhi routes rose 23 per cent and 17 per cent.

Earlier this month, airfares on various routes had surged, following which Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had asked representatives of airlines to self-regulate the ticket prices as well as put in place a mechanism to ensure reasonable pricing.

Airfares are not regulated in the country, and broadly, they depend on the supply-demand situation.

On June 12, Scindia said fares have been reduced by up to 60 per cent and are likely to decline further on certain routes that had seen an increase in fares.

The DGCA is also closely monitoring the situation.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

