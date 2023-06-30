30-40% un-met demand for allied health professionals: NATHEALTH-BCG study

India's Allied Health capacity remains much lower than many other economies, resulting in a substantial unfulfilled demand of 30-40 per cent. The report highlights the current penetration of radio imaging tests per 1,000 people, which is 36 in India as of 2022. However, this number is likely torise to 69 by 2027. In comparison, countries like Australia already perform a higher number of radio imaging tests, at 144 per 1000 people.

A recent report by NATHEALTH in collaboration with BCG (Boston Consulting Group) sheds light on the critical skill gap in India's Allied Health profession. The survey, titled "Allied Healthcare Professionals in India", emphasises the pressing need to bridge this gap and create new opportunities in the sector.