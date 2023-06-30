Home / India News / 30-40% un-met demand for allied health professionals: NATHEALTH-BCG study

30-40% un-met demand for allied health professionals: NATHEALTH-BCG study

Shortage is projected to worsen as demand has already tripled in the past decade and is could rise further

Anjali Singh Mumbai
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker, after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a health center in Visakhapatnam, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
A recent report by NATHEALTH in collaboration with BCG (Boston Consulting Group) sheds light on the critical skill gap in India's Allied Health profession. The survey, titled "Allied Healthcare Professionals in India", emphasises the pressing need to bridge this gap and create new opportunities in the sector.
India's Allied Health capacity remains much lower than many other economies, resulting in a substantial unfulfilled demand of 30-40 per cent. The report highlights the current penetration of radio imaging tests per 1,000 people, which is 36 in India as of 2022. However, this number is likely torise to 69 by 2027. In comparison, countries like Australia already perform a higher number of radio imaging tests, at 144 per 1000 people.

The report reveals a substantial shortage in this field, which is projected to worsen as demand has already tripled in the past decade and is expected to rise further. With a shortage of professionals and  rapidly growing demand, India's allied health industry faces majors challenges that require immediate attention, it said. The growth in supply of skilled professionals remains sluggish, while wages offered to these professionals are notably low.
Another alarming finding is the lack of awareness among the school-going population about Allied Healthcare roles with only six per cent of the target population is aware of these career opportunities.The study  also highlights the proliferation of training centres for Allied Health professionals. However, the quality of these training programmes often falls short of expectations. An alarming 77 per cent of colleges fail to meet the quality benchmark in terms of the skills possessed by qualified students.

1
Low Allied Health capacity compared to other economies
                                           
Average AHPs per 10,000 population
                  India 2012 2                   India 2022 7                   UK 22                   Australia 80                   USA 151                  
30-40% unfulfilled demand
                   
Source: AHPF Website, Australian Govt Dept of Health website, Statista, Press search, BCG analysis
                                        2
Improving availability, but with high variability in the quality of Allied Health professionals 
                                         
26% employers find it difficult to get skilled AHP 
                   
74% Believe it is 'Feasible' to find trained AHPs
                                        3
65% find mismatch in skillset of the available AHPs
                   
23% High mismatch
                   
35% No mismatch
                    42% Mismatch                                          
Source: Employer Survey – Tech Mahindra Foundation, BCG analysis
                                                                                     
First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

