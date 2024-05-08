Home / Industry / News / Average daily domestic air traffic sees modest growth of 1.6% in April

Average daily domestic air traffic sees modest growth of 1.6% in April

The average international air traffic to and from India also observed a flat growth of 0.88 per cent month-on-month to 197,782

Photo: Shutterstock
Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 12:04 AM IST
The average daily domestic air traffic experienced a month-on-month increase of 1.6 per cent, reaching 442,783, fueled by sustained demand during the summer season, as per data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation analysed by Business Standard. 

In April, Air India surpassed SpiceJet to claim the title of the airline with the highest average daily load factor, standing at 90.81 per cent, according to the ministry's data.

The average international air traffic to and from India also observed a flat growth of 0.88 per cent month-on-month to 197,782.






Topics :Air trafficDomestic Air TrafficCivil Aviation

First Published: May 08 2024 | 12:04 AM IST

