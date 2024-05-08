Average daily domestic air traffic sees modest growth of 1.6% in April

The average daily domestic air traffic experienced a month-on-month increase of 1.6 per cent, reaching 442,783, fueled by sustained demand during the summer season, as per data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation analysed by Business Standard.

In April, Air India surpassed SpiceJet to claim the title of the airline with the highest average daily load factor, standing at 90.81 per cent, according to the ministry's data.

