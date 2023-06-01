Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit

After Go First initiated an insolvency process and stopped operating flights May 3 onwards, the demand for seats on other airlines has gone up. Each airline in India recorded a load factor of more than 90 per cent in May, which was not the case in April. With occupancy rates rising much beyond 90 per cent, airfares are zooming during the peak travelling season of May and June.

India’s average daily domestic passenger traffic in May stood at 425,148, a month-on-month decline of just 0.85 per cent after Go First’s exit, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) data. However, the average number of daily domestic flights in India went down in May by 4.6 per cent month-on-month, according to the MoCA data that has been reviewed by Business Standard.