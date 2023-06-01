Home / Industry / News / Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit

Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit

Other airlines' occupancy rate zooms past 90%

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Premium
Average daily domestic passenger traffic in May not hit by Go First's exit

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s average daily domestic passenger traffic in May stood at 425,148, a month-on-month decline of just 0.85 per cent after Go First’s exit, according to Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) data. However, the average number of daily domestic flights in India went down in May by 4.6 per cent month-on-month, according to the MoCA data that has been reviewed by Business Standard.
After Go First initiated an insolvency process and stopped operating flights May 3 onwards, the demand for seats on other airlines has gone up. Each airline in India recorded a load factor of more than 90 per cent in May, which was not the case in April. With occupancy rates rising much beyond 90 per cent, airfares are zooming during the peak travelling season of May and June.

India’s international passenger traffic increased month-on-month by 4.71 per cent to 180,159 in May. Go First in April operated only about 20 international flights a day, which was 10 per cent of its total flight network.


Also Read

Domestic passenger traffic grows 51.7% on YoY basis; IndiGo gains mkt share

Domestic air passenger traffic increased in India by 22.2% in April

IndiGo, Vistara airlines fly past pre-Covid peak in 2022, shows data

Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap

More Indians are flying post-pandemic, only few prefer to travel by train

Renewable energy to rise owing to solar power, high fuel prices: Report

Television prices set to rise; laptops and smartphones may follow

Higher leasing bills, jet recovery dispute will hit airline costs: AerCap

Air India Express, AirAsia India recruit over 800 cabin crew in one year

India to be world's most significant new aircraft market: Barclays

Topics :Domestic passenger air trafficIndian airlinesCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story