Home / Companies / News / Air India Express, AirAsia India recruit over 800 cabin crew in one year

Air India Express, AirAsia India recruit over 800 cabin crew in one year

Tata Group-owned Air India Express and AirAsia India together have recruited more than 800 trainee cabin crew members in the last one year.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Air India Express, AirAsia India recruit over 800 cabin crew in one year

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Group-owned Air India Express and AirAsia India together have recruited more than 800 trainee cabin crew members in the last one year.

Besides, Air India Express, which is the international budget arm of Air India, has added over 280 pilots during the one year from June 2022.

The induction process, which started in June last year attracted a diverse pool of candidates, through joint walk-in recruitment drives conducted across various metro cities and small towns, Air India Express said in a release on Thursday.

Last year, Tata Group acquired Air India along with Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in ground handling firm Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd (AISATS).

The Group currently fully owns three airlines -- Air India, Air India Express and AirAsia India while it holds 51 per cent ownership in its joint venture airline with Singapore Airline, Vistara, which is also being merged with Air India.

The large-scale recruitment is a significant milestone in the ongoing process of merging AirAsia India with Air India Express, as per the release.

Following the selection process, a significant number of trainees underwent comprehensive training at Air India Express' Mumbai facility, leveraging the combined expertise of both airlines, it added.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Singapore Airlines to get 25.1% stake in enlarged Air India group

PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad

IKIO Lighting sets Rs 606-crore IPO price band at Rs 270-285/share

India to have 1,900 GCCs, market to be worth $60 bn by 2025: Report

Real change in value only about 6%, it's par for the course: Meesho CFO

IIT-Kharagpur partners HCLTech for collaboration in petroleum engineering

Indel Money to raise Rs 100 cr via secured non-convertible debentures

Topics :Air Indiaair india expressAir Asiaairline industry

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story