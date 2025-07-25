Battle for ownership brews at Sona BLW after Sunjay Kapur's death

In just over a month since auto-components maker Sona BLW’s chairman Sunjay Kapur passed away in the UK, trouble seems to be brewing at this Gurgaon-based firm over ownership and control.

As news of the trouble hit the markets, the stock tumbled 4.28 per cent on Friday on the BSE.

Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, sent a letter to the company board on Thursday alleging that she was ‘coerced’ into signing documents behind ‘locked doors’ since her son tragically passed away under ‘highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances’ in the UK. Requesting the board to defer the annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Friday (by at least two weeks to a mutually convenient date), Kapur said she had been completely denied access to her accounts and was left to the ‘mercy’ of a select few for survival. Business Standard has seen the contents of her letter. However, the company proceeded with the AGM, putting nine items to vote, including the reappointment and appointment of some directors. Vivek Vikram Singh, Shraddha Suri, and Jeffery Mark Overly’s reappointments were put to vote, along with the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur (wife of Sunjay Kapur). The voting results will be made public within two days.

The company issued a statement saying that no documents had been signed or obtained from Rani Kapur by the company following Sunjay Kapur’s passing. Claiming that she had been informed by ‘well-wishers’ about plans to nominate certain directors as representatives of the Kapur family, she added that she had not given any consent or officially nominated any person to join the board of the company or any other Sona Group company after her son’s demise. ALSO READ: Automakers clash over CAFE relief for LCVs, small cars at Siam meet Kapur claimed in her letter that she is the former Chairperson of the company and the wife of the late Surinder Kapur, the founder of Sona Comstar and the Sona Group. “By virtue of the will dated 30.06.2015, executed by my late husband, I am the sole beneficiary of his estate and accordingly, also a majority shareholder of the Sona Group, including the company,” she said.

According to the latest data on Sona BLW's shareholding pattern on stock exchanges, Rani Kapur and the RK Family Trust are a promoter group for the company, and she owns 72 shares in the company. In a statement to the media, the company said, “Sona Comstar is a public limited company listed on Indian stock exchanges since June 2021, with 71.98 per cent public shareholding and 28.02 per cent held by its corporate promoter, M/s Aureus Investments Private Limited (AIPL).” Following the untimely passing of Sunjay Kapur on 12 June 2025, the Board of Directors unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as Chairman on 23 June 2025.

“In May 2019, the company received a declaration of significant beneficial ownership identifying Shri Sunjay Kapur as the sole beneficial owner of RK Family Trust, a significant shareholder of AIPL. As per company records, Mrs. Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019,” the company said, adding that Priya Sachdev Kapur was appointed as a Non-Executive Director based on a nomination received from Aureus Investments Private Limited. Her appointment was duly reviewed by the Board’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the company, it added. In her letter, Kapur claimed that documents executed by her under coercion and duress, post her son’s demise, at a time of ‘mental and emotional vulnerability’, are being misused. She said she is in the process of gathering information despite ‘huge hurdles’, including no access to documents, bank accounts, or the affairs of the group. She added that everything needs to be put on hold until there is a proper understanding of the affairs by the existing, duly constituted, independent board, and nothing should proceed further without discussion with her.