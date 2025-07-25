Discounts, nudges, and fees: Qcom is quietly making customers to pay more

Quick commerce platforms are nudging customers to spend more through steeper discounts on expensive items, subtle in-app prompts, and layered service fees, all aimed at increasing average order values (AOV) and making deliveries more cost-effective.

According to a June report by JM Financial, quick commerce platforms (qcom) are increasingly steering users toward higher-priced stock-keeping units (SKUs) and larger basket sizes.

Customers in five metro cities received two to three times more discounts on SKUs with a maximum retail price (MRP) above ₹200 compared to lower-priced items, the report noted.

Anish Srivastava, senior vice president at Blinkit, said the shift towards higher-priced SKUs is primarily driven by changing consumer demand.

"Nowadays, you have customers searching for air conditioners and refrigerators on the platform. So, at the end of the day, it is becoming more about what customers are searching for and how we can best serve those specific things, and that ends up being a lot of non-grocery-first SKUs," said Srivastava. He was talking at an event in New Delhi recently. He further added, "If you are able to serve more of that demand, you get more of their baskets. It's a win-win for everyone. We make more money, and consumers are satisfied."

For Blinkit, the average order value (AOV) increased marginally to ₹669 in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). The AOV in the fourth quarter of FY25 was ₹665, which grew from ₹617 in Q4 of FY24. Similarly, in the case of Swiggy Instamart, while the AOV was ₹465 in Q4 FY24, it ballooned to ₹527 in the last quarter of FY25. The report further added that similar patterns were observed when comparing small and large packs of the same brand, with significantly higher discounts available on the latter. These trends are universal and not just limited to platforms that curate large packs as a focused offering, the report noted.

Emails sent to Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto remained unanswered. Abhishek Agarwal, co-founder of healthy snacking brand Farmley, said his company has seen 150 per cent year-on-year growth on qcom platforms, becoming the category leader in that space. “For any brand, the higher the product price, the greater the advantage. The cost of production, packaging, labour, and logistics all go down. Plus, with a higher selling price, the amount of marketing needed to push the product is much lower compared to cheaper items,” Agarwal explained. Farmley boarded qcom platforms, including Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto, in 2022.

Beyond discounts, qcom platforms employ nudges to push users toward higher cart values. For example, a recent order placed by this reporter on a platform initially cost ₹476, but the app suggested adding items worth ₹332 more to unlock a voucher worth ₹100. On another platform, a cart worth ₹505 prompted a push to add ₹207 more to receive ₹50 in free cash, along with further savings through an in-app feature launched in April. Another platform by default added ₹1 for daily membership while providing additional products at lower prices to increase the cart size. For instance, as part of special offers, a Vietnamese cold coffee was available at ₹189 instead of the strikethrough amount of ₹529. However, a separate search showed that the coffee was available at just ₹189, even if ordered as a standalone product.

Apart from different types of nudges, it’s the added fees that push consumers to shell out more money. The fees could be a convenience fee, handling fee, weather-based surcharges, small cart fee, restaurant charges & GST, or delivery fee. Most platforms have also raised minimum order value (MOV) to unlock free deliveries, which suggests that platforms are pushing customers towards higher AOV purchases, the report added. A quick check showed that Blinkit provides free delivery over ₹199. However, for Instamart, the MOV to get free-of-cost delivery is over ₹500, the report said. In addition, Instamart charges a cart fee of ₹15 if the item value is less than ₹99.