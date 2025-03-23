Home / Industry / News / Beer consumption in Maharashtra on a slow recovery amid high taxation

Beer consumption in Maharashtra on a slow recovery amid high taxation

The industry says that taxation on beer in the state has made it more expensive than other alcoholic beverages

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Beer consumption in Maharashtra has just about reached pre-Covid levels, while hard spirits have grown at a faster pace among consumers.
 
The industry says that taxation on beer in the state has made it more expensive than other alcoholic beverages.
 
“Over the last decade or so, beer sales have stagnated in Maharashtra with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 1 per cent. This is very odd because during the same time, liquor sales have grown by a CAGR of 6 per cent. The root cause of this lies in overtaxation on beer, which has made it very expensive,” the director general at the Brewers Association of India told Business Standard.
 
He explained that in the last 10 years, the excise duty on beer has gone up by 34 per cent, while it has only increased by 9 per cent on Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL).
 
“That makes little sense as this forces many consumers to downtrade to cheap liquor,” Giri added.
 
Excise duty on strong beer has changed three times since FY11 and twice on mild beer, and value-added tax (VAT) has changed three times — from 25 per cent to 40 per cent.
 
The industry says that the hike in excise duty in the state has caused the consumption of beer to drop in tandem.
 
Carlsberg India also said that the brewing industry in Maharashtra has seen its growth slow due to taxation disparities. “A balanced tax policy could drive responsible choices, support local agriculture, and create a fair market. A progressive approach can help Maharashtra regain its competitive edge while fostering a sustainable and responsible drinking culture,” Rishi Chawla, vice president – corporate affairs at Carlsberg India, said.
 
He added, “Despite the sector’s past leadership, the industry’s growth has slowed due to taxation disparities. Beer, with its lower alcohol content, encourages moderation, yet is disproportionately taxed as compared to stronger alcoholic beverages or hard spirits.”
 
According to data from the industry, consumption of beer in Maharashtra has dropped to third place in the pecking order among major states. In FY13, Maharashtra was the leading consumer of beer.
First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

