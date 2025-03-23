Home / Industry / News / AAI plans to invest Rs 1,625 crore to expand Ayodhya airport capacity

AAI plans to invest Rs 1,625 crore to expand Ayodhya airport capacity

Move aimed to increase its passenger handling capacity to 6 million passengers per annum

Ayodhya airport
Ayodhya airport currently handles around 174 flights per week from just five cities within the country.
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to expand the Ayodhya airport at a cost of Rs 1,625 crore to increase its passenger handling capacity.
 
Currently, the airport has the capacity to hold 0.16 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The move is aimed to increase it to 6 MPPA, officials told Business Standard.
 
The revamped Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30, 2023, followed by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Since then, both have witnessed a surge in visitors, significantly boosting passenger traffic at the airport.
 
“The airport's area would be increased to 331 hectares from about 141 hectares right now. A new passenger terminal building will be built in a 4.4 hectares area. The current terminal building is a small one spread in a 0.6 hectares area,” an official explained.
 
The official added that the expansion is expected to be completed in 28 months and the entire project cost is around Rs 1,625 crore. The number of bays in the airport's apron will be increased to 18 from eight. Another official mentioned that the Union environment ministry has granted the environment clearance to the project.
 
The airport currently handles about 174 flights per week from just five cities within the country - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. A year back, the airport was handling about 154 services per week.
 
IndiGo is the largest operator from the airport, with about 64 services per week. A year ago, the airline used to operate just 36 flights per week from the airport. SpiceJet currently operates 42 services per week from Ayodhya airport.
 
Topics :AyodhyaAirports in Indiaaviation sector in IndiaAviation sectorairport

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

